Max Ehrich to Demi Lovato: Stop Trying to Use ME for Fame!!

by at .

It's been two months since Demi Lovato dumped fiance-slash-stalker Max Ehrich.

How, he has the audacity to accuse her of using him for fame.

Max Ehrich Picture

At the People's Choice Awards, Demi Lovato poked a little fun at her former fiance.

She had an opening monologue and, like so many stars before her, she acknowledged the headlines that she had made.

Demi's headlines just happened to involve someone who once meant a great deal to her.

Max Kisses Demi Lovato

Demi joked that she "did what everyone else did" during her COVID-19 quarantine.

(We can't say that we love her describing "quarantine" in the past tense ... the pandemic is worse now than it was earlier this year)

"I went into lockdown mode," Demi announced, "and got engaged."

Max Ehrich Kisses Demi

"I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited," Demi continued.

She went on: "I also, didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times."

"I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars,' got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert," Demi concluded her description.

Max Ehrich and Lovato

Max then jumped into her Instagram comments -- the only way that he can currently reach her (ha!) -- to express his anger.

"Stop talking about me on award shows," he demanded. "Thanks."

Of course, Max being Max, he couldn't end it there.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato Throwback

He followed that up with a ludicrous comment.

"Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill," Max whined in the comment.

We will explain why this was so comically ridiculous.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato: A Photo

For a small dose of perspective, Demi Lovato has been a household name for over a decade.

She is an accomplished actress and singer, producing multiple smash hits and she has legions of fans.

Max is mostly known for being a hot dude, appearing on soap operas, being on Under The Dome, and ... his fling with Demi.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich on the Gram

It was a whirlwind romance.

The two went public with their budding relationship in March, deciding on a whim to go into lockdown together as the pandemic hit the US.

As months went by, their posts went from double-trouble thirst traps to gushy, mushy, emotional stuff.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Picture

Eventually, sheltering in place became an engagement.

This set off alarm bells among people who care about Demi, who was both wildly more famous and more successful.

She is also, and we mean this delicately, known to sometimes have issues with impulsivity and codependence.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Together

Then, late this summer, Demi's fans got a hold of Max's social media receipts.

You know how some of us (not saying who) leave some thirsty emojis under the tweets and posts of some gorgeous celebs?

Well, so does Max. He has a type -- extremely famous women from Demi's era of fame.

Demi Lovato, Boyfriend Max Ehrich

From Selena Gomez to Madison Beer, Max was transparently begging for attention on social media.

He dangled his thirst traps and his low level of fame as a lure.

Demi -- poor, sweet Demi -- was just the only one who took the bait. Fortunately, it was not all that long before their 6-month fling came to an end.

Demi Lovato Dances with Max Ehrich

Does that mean that Max never cared about her? Not necessarily.

But it was enough to have fans devastated to see the relationship end.

Demi has not said much at all about their broken engagement. Max, meanwhile, has seemed to speak about nothing else.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Engaged

He has whined and thrown a public pity party to anyone who will listen ... and also to everyone who will not.

Fans believe that he may have called TMZ himself to make sure that they would get footage of him moping around on the beach where he proposed to her.

The absolute gall of accusing Demi of exploiting their relationship ... some dudes have no sense of self-awareness.

Demi Lovato Instagram Pics Are the Hottest Thing in Human History
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Demi Lovato Biography

Lovato
Many think Demi Lovato is being groomed to be the next huge Disney star. She appeared in the movie Camp Rock, alongside those gorgeous... More »
Born
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Full Name
Demetria Devonne Lovato

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Photos

Demi Lovato Gets Sensual
Demi Lovato Embraces Her Busty Figure
Demi Lovato Grammy Pic
Max Kisses Demi Lovato
Max Ehrich Picture
Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato: A Photo

Demi Lovato Quotes

I hope to do a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson. [She] has been my idol growing.

Demi Lovato

I'm very uncoordinated. I'm surprised I don't fall onstage more.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Videos

Max Ehrich to Demi Lovato Fans: Stop Bullying Me, You Freaks!
Max Ehrich to Demi Lovato Fans: Stop Bullying Me, You Freaks!
Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem: Grade It!
Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem: Grade It!
Demi Lovato: I Might Start a Family With a Woman!
Demi Lovato: I Might Start a Family With a Woman!