Mady Gosselin to the Haters: Just Talk to the Hand, Okay?

As celebrity gossip followers are painfully aware, Jon and Kate Gosselin are back to bickering in public.

This never-ending feud may be semi-entertaining to some folks out there, but we can think of at least eight people who can find no silver lining to this rivalry whatsoever:

The former couple's children.

Ever siince Jon and Kate chose to star on a TLC reality show... and then ever since they went constantly viral with their very personal insults of one another... it's these kids that have suffered the most.

Collon Gosselin is often talked about as the most obvious example -- and for good reason.

He was sent away to a special needs facility at age 13 and he accused his dad of assaulted in September.

There's also been talk of late that Collin's mother tied him to a chair and made him sleep in the closet and abused him as a child.

We're talking about really horrible stuff here.

On a somewhat lesser scale, though, Mady Gosselin has been greatly affected by her parents and their totally failed relationship, too.

Simply trying to be a regular college student at Syracuse University, the 20-year old has been posting often to social media of late.

But she hasn't always earned positive feedback. Her mother and her father have made her a target.

The former reality star showed off her glowing complexion in a portrait she posted on Tuesday, November 17, writing very simply as a funny caption to the snapshot:

“Let’s discuss how I’m oddly r my shoulder in the comments."

While some of Madi's followers did, indeed, compliment Mady natural beauty... others chose to hurl shade at a total stranger, prompting Mady to immediately jump on TikTok to address the criticism.

And good for her for doing so!

“I wanted to say something about how I posted on Instagram and got quite a few comments of people saying ‘you need to do your eyebrows’ or ‘you have a unibrow’ and stuff like that,” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum told these naysayers, adding:

“I don’t have a unibrow so there you go for all of you people thinking I have a unibrow, but also, even if I did, it’s not a big deal.

"Also, I don’t think we should be commenting on other people’s appearances to begin with.”

Amen, Mady!

As you must know by now, Jon and Kate have been going at it in the press for about two months now, ever since Jon was accused of assaulting Collin, as mentioned above.

Jon has denied these allegations.

But Kate has trashed her ex-husband as being violent and abusive, prompting a pointed response from Jon.

"Enough is enough," Kate told People Magazine of Jon's actions early this fall, adding that she didn't want her kids anywhere near him.

"Kate, the message to you is to stop," he told Entertainment Tonight in response.

"Unless you don't want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You're ruining that.

"It's not about me. It's about how they have to live their life by you making false accusations about things that never occurred."