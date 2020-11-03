Mady Gosselin: I'm on Tinder! But No Creeps Allowed!

Mady Gosselin is doing her best to establish herself as her own woman.

And, now, the 20-year old is seeking her own man.

One of Jon and Kate Gosselin's twins, Mady is off at Syracuse University.

She shared a photo of herself and some friends last month, refusing to comment at the time about her parents and their ongoing, extremely ugly feud.

Not that we can blame her.

Following many years of Kate and Jon mostly leaving each other alone, the latter was accused of assaulting son Collin several weeks ago, prompting a public berating from his ex-wife.

But we're not here to regurgitate that drama, not right now at least.

We're here to alert readers that Mady is on Tinder.

We know this because the college student jumped on TikTok this week to share a video that included this caption:

"when a guy from tinder asks me why im verified on instagram."

Mady seems pretty into the dating site, too, as she later added: “Back to the computer. Oh my gosh I’m such a nerd.”

“Posting an insta story. Checking the replies," she continued. "Let’s see if I got any new comments!

"Creepy ‘compliments' from old men... Aw man!”

Mady -- who has a twin sister named Cara, along with six younger siblings -- is back at college this fall and often posts her frustrations with social media via these kinds of TikTok videos.

She also has no time for the haters, many of which attack this poor young woman simply because her parents are such hot messes.

In another video of late, Mady stared at the camera as La Roux's 2009 hit Bulletproof played in the background.

Colorful lights flashed on screen during this footage... as the former reality star addressed the "grown adults on the internet" that have thought it’s "their business to comment" on how she has chosen to live her life.

"You think you can hurt my feelings??” Mady asked. "You can't say something I haven't already heard.”

Sadly, it's true.

Because Jon and Kate have made their feud so public over the years, their kids have always been on the receiving end of insults and taunts.

In the wake of the aforementioned Collin abuse allegations, which Jon has denied, Kate spoke to People Magazine at length.

And blased the heck out of her ex-husband in the interview.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” she told this widely-read publication.

"The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but," she added.

"I don’t want my children around him.

"Enough is enough."

Jon, meanwhile, has said Collin suffers from PTSD as a result of how Kate treated him back in the day.

"The reason Collin is struggling with mental illness is because she abused him," Jon told The Daily Mail, adding:

"He has PTSD because of her. So I'm not going to sit back and not defend myself or my family."

What a mess, huh?