Madison LeCroy: Southern Charm Star Flaunts Boob Job Two Weeks After Surgery

Now that Season 7 of Southern Charm is underway, Madison LeCroy is upping her game.

And by "game," we mean her breasts, as she has gotten herself a pair of implants.

In late October, Madison LeCroy shared a surgery photo on Instagram.

"If live gives you lemons," Madison quipped on Instagram, "Dr O’Neil can turn them to melons."

She wrote: "Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again."

This was a simple surgical enhancement to her breasts.

Some fans were quickly worried -- some reality stars end up giving themselves massive augmentations that defy belief.

Clearly, as her most recent pic shows, Madison was not doing anything too dramatic.

She said as much in her Instagram Story, but quickly reassured her fans about what Dr. Patrick J. O'Neill of O'Neill Plastic Surgery in Charleston had done for her.

"I freaked a lot of you out with my implant post," the Southern Charm star acknowledged.

Madison expressed: "just wanna say don't worry about it."

"Just because I'm having an implant," Madison noted, "does not mean that I'm coming with boobs as big as my head."

"I promise you," she assured, "Dr. O'Neill and I have decided we are going to stay as natural as possible."

Some wondered what even the point of getting implants would be if she wasn't planning on becoming a human flotation device.

"I am going to try to keep the same size that I have right now," Madison shared.

"But," she explained, "just an implant."

It sounds like the after effects of pregnancy, giving birth, and nursing is what prompted her to go this route.

"And once you have children, guys, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about," Madison told her followers.

She then acknowledged: "If you're a mom, you already do."

Madison, of course, is the mother to a 7-year-old son, Hudson.

Madison used social media to keep fans updated over these past couple of weeks as she recovered.

A few days after her surgery, she shared with fans that her body was "a little bruised up."

Additionally, she was suffering from "probably the worst pains I've ever been in" around her abdominal muscles.

But now that she's about two weeks post-op, Madison is feeling much better.

"I am actually 10 days post-surgery," she shared recently. "Everything's looking pretty good."

"That has been a very interesting experience," Madison acknowledged, "but I am looking forward to the end result."

Any surgery involves real risks, not only from the physical surgery but from the general anasthesia.

Recently, the FDA has increased warnings regarding breast implants, stemming from implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

In addition to the deadly cancer risk, there is "breast implant illness," which can cause fatigue, brain fog, muscle pain, joint pain, and a rash, according to the FDA.

Ultimately, cosmetic procedures are a personal choice, even when there are known risks and dangers involved.

We all have a right to have our flesh prisons look however we want. The only problems are whether that's feasible and whether it's affordable.

Congratulations to Madison LeCroy on her new rack. We hope that it is everything that she has wished to see.