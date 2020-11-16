Maddie Brown: AHHHH! Look! My Daughter is Walking!

Maddie Brown and her daughter continue to inspire.

Just over two months since one-year old Evie underwent a complicated amputation, the Sister Wives star revealed to her social media followers that the toddler is now walking.

Pretty amazing, isn't it?

Over the weekend, Maddie shared what may be the most adorable Instagram picture we've ever seen, alerting fans to her son, Axel, helping his sister walk across the front yard -- with her new prosthetic!

The little girl rocked a pair of Vans slip-on shoes in the snapshot, as she waddled from side to side, with her prosthetic covered up with lemon leggings.

According to her famous mom, this "seemed fitting."

As Maddie previously told us, this marked the first time the family had been able to take home Maddie's new leg after they spent weeks trying to determine the proper fit.

Back in October 2019, Janelle and Kody Brown's daughter shared the heartbreaking news about her own daughter.

"Our beautiful baby daughter Evie has been diagnosed with FATCO syndrome (basically the abbreviation for lots of intense Latin words)," Maddie wrote at the time, explaining in more detail:

"It's a rare medical syndrome where bones in extremities do not fully develop."

How rare?

It only affects about five babies out of one million.

Evie was born without all her fingers and toes.

As a result, the very young girl had her foot amputated and hand "clipped" in August -- and Maddie shared a picture as she held up Evie in their hospital room after her life-changing procedure.

The girl was smiling.

She's amazing.

Wrote Maddie on Instagram at the time:

“Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday.

“Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation.

“Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand.”

Evie will need to undergo further procedures down the line.

She'll undoubtedly face many physical challenges at the years go on.

However, both mother and daughter in this case continue to keep a positive attitude. They're legitimate heroes.

"Big day for Miss Evie! First molding for her prosthetic!" wrote Maddie in October.

Maddie added that she plans to continue to share updates because it’s all a “learning process” for her and her husband, Caleb.

Also, they want to bring awareness “for the purpose of normalization" of people with this condition.

And we want to keep applauding them for doing so. We remain awe-inspired.