Luis Ruelas: Meet Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend!

It's only been two months since Teresa and Joe Giudice finalized their divorce, but they've been functionally separated for quite some time.

So we suppose it's no surprise that not only has Teresa moved on, she's reportedly in a full-blown serious relationship.

According to a new report from Page Six, Teresa is head-over-heels for the new man in her life, a 46-year-old single father of two named Luis Ruelas.

“The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” a source tells the outlet.

And from the way things sound, Teresa has done quite well for herself.

Based on his description, Luis is the exact opposite of Joe in several important ways.

Whereas as Joe was commonly criticized for being perceived selfishness and lack of ambition, Luis is not only a successful go-getter, but a beloved humanitarian.

Ruelas is one of the founders of a start-up called Digital Media Solutions.

According to his bio on the company's website, Luis got an early start in business, founding his first company at the age of 19.

While he's still a committed entrepreneur, these days, Luis devotes just as much time and energy to his sons and his philanthropic pursuits.

“A father of two sons, Luis spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son’s condition," reads his bio.

“His extensive entrepreneurship experience, hustler mentality and competitive spirit culminate with his love of family and passion for community," the profile continues.

While neither side has publicly confirmed the relationship, sources say Teresa and Luis were spotted canoodling at a football game over the weekend.

As for how Joe might feel about Teresa moving on, we would guess he's pretty accepting of the situation.

For starters, this is not the first man with whom Teresa has been romantically linked since her separation.

She was spotted with ex boyfriend Anthony DeLorenzo shortly after she and Joe made their split official.

But that's not the only reason that Joe has likely abandoned any hope of a reconciliation.

In addition to the fact that he lives in Italy, it was recently revealed that Joe is dating a lawyer, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Insiders say the relationship is moving slowly, but both parties seem very happy.

While there was a time when Joe seemed to harbor ambitions of winning Teresa back, it seems that these days, he's accepted the fact that shop has well and truly sailed.

“What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” Joe said of Teres in a recent interview.

“That’s not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen?" he asked.

"Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

Joe and Teresa were married for nearly twenty years before they were forced apart by back-to-back prison sentences after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud.

Joe was deported to Italy after being released, and while Teresa has since visited him along with the former couple's four daughters, it's clear the Giudices are living very different lives these days.

And amazingly, it seems they're both okay with that fact.

These two might wind up getting along much, much better as exes than they ever did as spouses!