Lori Loughlin: Has She Reached Her Breaking Point In Prison?

It's only been a few days since actress Lori Loughlin reported to prison.

But apparently, those days have been extraordinarily challenging.

Insiders say Loughlin has been having a very difficult time with the transition from her posh life in Hidden Hills to that of an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California.

Shortly after her incerceration began, we heard reports of Loughlin struggling to adjust to life behind bars.

Now, it seems the situation might be even more dire than we previously thought.

According to a new report from In Touch, prison life is even more difficult than Loughlin expected, and the actress -- who was convicted for the role she played in the college admissions bribery scandal -- “misses her family and her comfortable life,”

“Lori is hating life inside prison,” a source tells the outlet.

“Her first days there were dreadful.”

“Lori is trying to keep her head low and just get through this ordeal,” the insider says, adding that “she’s been able to make calls and send emails, all monitored … every second feels like a lifetime in there.”

In the interest of "getting it over with," Loughlin turned herself over to the authorities on October 30, several days ahead of schedule.

Her family attempted to lighten the mood by treating the drive to prison like a fun road trip.

They “drove from the safety of her Hidden Hills home to the prison and reminisced of past family holidays and neighborhood get-togethers, but it only made it worse for her,” a second insider said.

“Lori is living a real-life nightmare.”

Unlike other parents who were involved in the admissions fraud scandal, Loughlin did not accept a plea deal at first, and sources close to the mother of two claimed that she had every intention of proving her innocence in court.

As new evidence emerged, however, both Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimmo Gianulli, both reluctantly accepted plea deals.

“I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughli said in court during sentencing.

“I thought I was acting out of love for my children [Isabella and Olivia Jade], but in reality, it only underlined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments," she continued.

"More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically.”

Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars; Giannulli -- who reportedly played "a more active role" in deceiving the USC admissions board -- received five months.

It's unlikely that Lori will serve her entire sentence, but based on the latest reports, it seems the experience may leave her forever changed.