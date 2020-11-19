Lisa Rinna: NOT HAPPY That Her Daughter Is Dating Scott Disick!

At this point, Scott Disick has impacted the lives of more Southern California teens than HPV.

And to the horror of their parents, it doesn't look like he'll quit creepin' anytime soon!

Just months after the world rejoiced at news that Disick and Sofia Richie had finally, officially called it quits, the 37-year-old father of three has involved himself with yet another very young model.

This time, Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Houseives of Beverly Hills star Lisa RInna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

Neither party has confirmed the relationship yet, but Scott and Amelia have been spotted canoodling -- yes, canoodling! -- in public several times now.

So either they're boning, or they're just extremely passionate about spreading Covid-19.

Earlier this week, Scott and Amelia were spotted strolling on a SoCal beach together.

She, of course, she was clad in a bikini, while he was rocking the "handsy professional baby daddy" costume he wears every day.

“They took a walk and enjoyed the incredible weather,” an eyewitness told E! News.

“Scott pulled Amelia in close and put his arm around her. Then they had lunch by the beach and were chatting and laughing," the source added.

"They enjoyed the afternoon and sat up on a balcony enjoying the view.”

Not surprisingly, Amelia's famous parents are said to be less than thrilled by the fact that she's dating a dude who's nearly twice her age.

In fact, they're reportedly holding out hope that Amelia will soon reconcile with her most recent ex.

“[They] believe this is just a phase,” a source told E! News.

“Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand.”

You know the situation is bad when the parents are rooting for the ex-boyfriend!

Fortunately, Lisa and Harry can take consolation in the reports that Scott and Amelia are keeping their relationship "casual."

In other words, she's using him to build her Instagram following, and he'll soon get bored and move on.

“Scott’s having a good time,” the source shared.

“He’s getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it’s nothing serious. He’s having fun with it.”

We're guessing the latest round of shelter in place orders will be strictly enforced in the Hamlin household!