Lil Wayne's Daughter: All Trump Supporters Are Dumb, Including My Dad

Last week, Lil Wayne endorsed Donald Trump just days before the 2020 presidential election.

As we're sure you've heard by now, the Donald's re-election campaign was unsuccessful, and Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.

Some Trump supporters have decided to dig in their feet and stand by 45 as he plans meritless lawsuits against key states that went blue.

Others, of course, are fleeing like rats from a sinking ship.

And we can't say we blame them.

After all, by most metrics, the brief Trump Era was a disaster.

Not only that, some of the folks who cast ballots for Trump and later recognized the error of their ways might not want to be associated with folks like Wayne who are still showing their gullibility by accepting promises about major initiatives than Trump plans to pursue in his second term and just didn't get around to in his first.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne tweeted.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

While Trump's criminal justice reform measures were among the very few things he did to improve the lives of non-wealthy Americans, there's no reason to believe he had any intention of doing anything to empower minorities in his second term.

In fact, the civil unrest over the summer provided the president with numerous opportunities to reach out to this country's most marginalized people, and he repeatedly declined.

Anyway, Weezy's endorsement didn't benefit Trump in any way, but has dramatically affected the rapper's personal life.

First, Wayne's girlfriend broke up with him as a result of his political affiliations.

(How she didn't know he was a Trump supporter until that point is anyone's guess.)

Now, Wayne's daughter is teeing off on her dad, and it seems she has no interest in handling this family matter quietly.

Reginae Carter posted an reposted an anti-Trump tweet to her Instagram Story over the weekend.

As The Shade Room points out, the 21-year-old went so far as to demand an apology from Trump supporters following one of the president's press conferences.

“After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a Public apology like right now,” the tweet read.

“That was embarrassing."

“Girl Wayne voted for trump, but his daughter posted my BIIIIIDENNNNN tweet yesterday. I stan lol,” the tweet's author later commented.

Wayne has not remarked on the situation himself, and it seems unlikely that he ever will.

We can only hope that all this blowback he's receiving from his own inner circle has caused him to rethink his own political views.