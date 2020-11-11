Leah Messer to Chelsea Houska: Teen Mom 2 Is Gonna SUCK Without You!

As you've likely heard by now, Chelsea Houska is quitting Teen Mom 2 after a decade on the air and a lifetime's worth of baby daddy drama.

This is major news for the franchise for a number of reasons.

For one, Chelsea was the most popular of the Teen Moms, and there's no telling what sort of impact her absence might have on ratings.

On top of that, Chelsea is deeply beloved by her co-stars, and her departure could have a damaging effect on morale.

Though others have been fired, Houska is the first mom to leave the franchise of her own volition.

No doubt there are concerns among producers that the rest of the cast will become jealous of Chelsea's newfound freedom and decide that the grass is greener on the other side.

That seems unlikely, however, as we're sure Kail Lowry and company are smart enough to know that $400,000 salaries are not easy to come by.

(Plus, if they ever find themselves harboring any delusions about the joys of life after Teen Mom, they can just look at the poverty nightmare in which Jenelle Evans awakens each day.)

The official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account posted a moving tribute to Chelsea and her time on the show on Tuesday.

"For a decade, Teen Mom 2 fans have followed @ChelseaHouska's story and celebrated her milestone moments," the page tweeted.'

"From watching her journey as a young mother committed to doing everything possible for her daughter, to seeing her relationship with Cole blossom into a happy marriage to becoming an entrepreneur, our viewers have been there through it all and always looked to Chelsea for inspiration and advice," the message continued.

"As she begins her next chapter, we’re so excited to watch her excel in her future endeavors and look forward to finishing her story this season."

For obvious reasons, the tweets drew an emotional response from fans.

And it seems they had quite an impact on one of Chelsea's longtime co-stars, as well.

Leah Messer retweeted the tribute, along with a short but poignant message to her castmate.

"Sad to see you go, but so excited to see where this new journey takes your family! @ChelseaHouska," Leah wrote.

Too often, Leah's social media posts attract criticism and negativity -- but this one attracted the opposite.

"I'm happy for them. It can't be easy on any of you. I just appreciate the time you've given us to watch you guys and all those beautiful kids growing up," one fan wrote.

"We feel like we know you. Thanks for letting me in."

Hundreds of fans echoed that sentiment, and we're sure Chelsea was deeply moved by the outpouring of support.

She announced her departure on both Instagram and Twitter Tuesday night.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," Houska wrote.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this," she continued.

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."

Fans have been deeply curious about what's next for Chelsea, and she finally hinted at what the future holds:

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses," Houska wrote.

"Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media," she continued.

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

We're sure many of Chelsea's fans will follow her career wherever it takes them.

We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.