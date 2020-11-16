Leah Messer: MASSIVE Tax Debt Revealed! Could She Go to Jail!?

For a while there, things were really looking up for Leah Messer.

Back in May, Leah published a memoir that not only became a bestseller, it also helped shed some light on her traumatic childhood in a way that made her a much more sympathetic figure to fans.

In the book, Leah admitted to being an addict for the first time, and she opened up about the abusive childhood that led her to such self-destructive behavior.

So while this year has been a nightmare for most people, for Leah, it's been a time of tremendous healing.

But now, it looks as though 2020 has finally sunk its teeth into the mother of three.

Like so many upstart reality stars before her, it seems that Leah is not great at managing money.

As with the other stars in the Teen Mom galaxy, Leah has been earning big bucks since her adolescence.

But it seems she doesn't have much to shlow for all those years of big earning -- except for an outrageous amount of debt.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Leah has amassed a tax debt of over $155,000, with roughly $30,000 of that coming from a tax lien that was issued over the summer.

In the past, Leah has hinted that her generosity with friends and family has led her down a bad road financially.

She claims that she routinely writes checks so that her loved ones can share in her wealth and that "everyone can have cars and houses and this and that.

She recently recounted an incident in which she forked over a large sum of money to her estranged father in hope of keeping him in her life.

“I always want people to know I’m still that humble person and I felt [that] giving to everyone, I would get in return … but in the end it still hurt me,” she said.

“It hurt me, like, it caused one of my divorces, with Jeremy, because I would be giving to everyone. I gave my dad $40,000, just to keep my dad around.”

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup points out, Leah is certainly not the only member of the Teen Mom family to run into problems with Uncle Sam.

In fact, it seems that racking up massive tax debt is something of a franchise tradition.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason recently received a state tax lien of over $46,000 for the tax year of 2017.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were hit with federal liens from the years 2016-2018 in the amount of $856,800.

Maci Bookout also owes six figures, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, Ryan Edwards and Amber Portwood are both deeply in debt to the federal government.

So we guess Leah has plenty of company on Uncle Sam's sh-t list.

But this is a clique should would certainly prefer not to belong to!