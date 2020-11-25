Leah Messer Lives Every Mother's Nightmare: I Think My Kids Have Covid!

At this point, if you haven't experienced Covid-19 yourself, you probably know someone who has.

In the past 100 years, few illnesses have spread so far, so fast, and none has had such a profound impact on national events.

On Tuesday night, the cast members of Teen Mom 2 each dealt with the coronavirus in their own way in the first of two back-to-back episodes.

And Leah Messer dealt with the nightmare scenario of finding out that there's a very good chance her daughters might have contracted the illness.

As you're probably aware, even in the very best of times, the health of her daughters is always at the forefront of Leah's mind.

Her daughter Ali suffers from muscular dystrophy, a condition that makes her more vulnerable to a wide variety of health issues.

Social-distancing is not always possible for people who require the assistance of others to complete simple daily tasks.

That makes this a particularly scary time for Americans with disabilities, a fact that Leah was harshly confronted with during last night's episode.

But it wasn't just Ali that she had to worry about.

Leah's daughter Gracie also began showing symptoms after spending time at her father's house and returning to cheerleading practice.

The episode was filmed in July, which was a particularly dangerous time, as Americans in many parts of the country began to let their guards down and return to normalcy.

The result, as we now know, was a second spike that has yet to subside.

Anyway, shortly after returning to cheerleading practice, Gracie began running a fever of 103.6 degrees.

As any parent can tell you, 104 degrees is the danger point at which immediate hospitalization is recommended.

Leah and ex-husband Corey Simms wisely decided to have both girls tested for Covid-19.

They were overjoyed to learn that both girls had merely contracted strep throat.

That condition is nothing to scoff at, of course, but doctors understand it much better than they understand the coronavirus, which makes it a preferable diagnosis, especially if you have a child with a disability.

Corey and Leah even shared a laugh about how bizarre it is to feel relief over a strep throat diagnosis.

But that's life in 2020 for you.

Sometimes, it takes the absolute worst circumstances to remind you that things weren't all that bad before.