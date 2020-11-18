Lauren Comeau SLAMS Javi Marroquin: What a Toxic Loser!

It's been over a month since we first saw the episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Kailyn Lowry accused Javi Marroquin of trying to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

But not surprisingly, Javi's former fiancee, Lauren Comeau, appears to be no closer to forgiving him.

Though neither party ever made any sort of official announcement, it seems quite clear that Lauren dumped Javi after learning he had attempted to cheat on her yet again.

Javi deleted his Instagram shortly after the scandal went public, but before he did so, he recorded a video in which he complained of feeling lonely and asked fans to join him in his early morning prayer online prayer group.

It seemed obvious that Lauren had taken their child and returned to her native Maine.

Shortly thereafter, Javi disappeared from social media for several weeks.

Lauren, on the other hand, continues to post frequently, and while she never explicitly mentions Javi, it's clear that much of the content she shares is inspired by her heartbreak and her disappointment with her ex.

Lauren's appearances on Teen Mom 2 were few, so we don't know a whole lot about her.

But we've learned that she's an expert at the art of expressing herself through passive-aggressive memes.

She started by hinting that she's much happier without Javi in her life.

From there, she very strongly implied that Marroquin is an abusive narcissist.

Now, she's really hammering her point home with the suggestion that Javi is full-blown toxic.

"You never really see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air," reads Lauren's most recent meme.

Again, she doesn't mention Javi by name -- but it's pretty clear who she's talking about here.

Javi is back on Instagram these days, but he still has yet to respond to this latest indirect allegation -- and it seems unlikely that he'll respond anytime soon.

Interestingly, the post comes shortly after Lauren and Javi temporarily reunited so that they could celebrate their son's second birthday together.

The occasion clearly left Javi feeling sentimental, and he opened up about it on his Instagram Story.

"My youngest turns 2 and my oldest turns 7 tomorrow I think I say this every year, but I really wish time would slow down a bit," Marroquin wrote.

"The best moments of my life are when I get to see you both grow, laugh, play, experience new things, travel together, and spend time together," he continued.

"I love you both with my entire heart and I hope all your dreams come true! I love you."

Clearly, Javi is missing the family life, but it doesn't seem that Lauren will be giving him another chance anytime soon.

At least we hope that's the case -- after all, this is not the first time that Javi has been caught cheating on Lauren.

We're sure she was tempted when she saw her entire family reunited this week -- but here's hoping that Lauren will remain strong and remember that there's truth behind all of those passive-aggressive critiques she's been posting.