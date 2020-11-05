Lauren Comeau: Javi Marroquin Is Ruining My Life!

Relatively early on in her time on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry learned the hard way that Javi Marroquin is not ideal husband material.

Now, it seems that Lauren Comeau is learning that lesson over and over again.

This time, hopefully, she'll take it to heart.

As you probably recall, last month, Lowry revealed that Marroquin tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

This obviously didn't sit well with Lauren, who was engaged to Javi at the time.

Javi's response was to beg Kailyn to stop talking about him on the show, which is obviously not the full-throated denial that Lauren probably would have liked to see.

For her part, Comeau has yet to respond to the controversy directly, but she's dropped several hints that she and Javi are done.

Not only that, she seems to be of the opinion that she's much, much better off without him.

"Everything meant to drown me actually taught me how to swim," reads a quote that Lauren shared on Instagram earlier this week.

It's unclear if that's Lauren's hand in the photo (below), but if it is, it looks as though she's still wearing her wedding and engagement rings.

She's shared several memes about growth, independence, and the importance of recognizing the need to cut a toxic presence out of your life.

Still, however, she refuses to answer fans' questions about what the future holds for her and Javi.

The last time she caught Javi cheating, Lauren took their child and returned to her native Massachusetts.

She later forgave him when he begged for a second chance in an open letter posted to Instagram.

Kail issued the latest jaw-dropping allegation against Javi during a recent eposode of Teen Mom 2.

“You’re going to treat me like this … oh is that why you tried to f--k me on Tuesday?" she asled, referring to Marroquin, while speaking with one of the show's producers.

"In the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son … just this past week," Lowry added.

She later apologized for making the claim, not because it was untrue, but because she felt she had caused Lauren undue pain.

"I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode," Kail wrote on Instagram.

"She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me," Lowry continued.

"I should have never filmed about that, and two, putting myself in Lauren's shoes, I was sick to my stomach,"

Well, if there's anyone who knows about harmful invasions of privacy, it's Kail.

And hey, she also knows all about being cheated on by Javi!

And this point, the best solution might be to have Lauren as a guest on her podcast!

After all, the cat is out of the bag and the tea has been spilled at this point.

Might as well give Lauren a chance to tell her story and maybe even tear into Javi a little bit in the process!