Lauren Comeau: Javi Marroquin Is an Abusive Narcissist!

It's been a full month since we first saw the episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Kailyn Lowry accused Javi Marroquin of trying to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

Lowry rebuffed her ex's romantic overtures, but she also told a TM2 producer about the incident while filming -- and that created major problems for Javi.

Though neither party has confirmed the separation, it looks as though Javi has been dumped by his (former) fiancee, Lauren Comeau.

Insiders say Lauren has moved home to Maine, and unlike the last time she fled Delaware amid cheating allegations, this time, she will not be giving Javi a second chance.

On Instagram, Lauren seems to be subtly confirming those reports without ever addressing the matter directly.

Earlier this week she posted a meme that many interpreted as Lauren's way of assuring fans that she's much happier without Javi in her life.

Now, she's posted another quote in her Instagram Story, and with this one, she seems to be suggesting that Javi is an abusive narcissist.

"One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is that projection tactics the narcissists use," reads Lauren's latest post.

"Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves."

So we suppose Lauren is suggesting that Javi has attempted to turn the tables by accusing her of cheating on him.

We think it's safe to say his strategy wasn't successful.

We're not at all surprised by the knowledge that Javi is prone to paranoid projection.

But homebody Lauren -- who was obviously smitten with Javi from the moment she met him -- doesn't strike us as the the unfaithful type.

Javi's problem is not only that he's a cheater but that he's terrible at it.



The guy seems to make zero effort to cover his tracks, and then he begs and pleads for sympathy when he gets caught.

The last time, he banged a member of the CrossFit gym that he owns in the bathroom of his home ... while Lauren slept upstairs.

This time, he propositioned his reality star ex-wife in a public place and somehow thought that woudn't get back to his fiancee.

“[Javi is] going to treat me like this… oh, is that why you tried to f--k me on Tuesday?" Kail asked a producer during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

"In the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son… just this past week," she added.

Kailyn later apologized for destroying Lauren's relationship in such a public fashion.

"I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode," Lowry later said on her podcast.

"She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me,"

In the past, Kail has openly disrespected Lauren and slammed her as "not Lincoln's stepmom."

But these days, it seems Javi's exes have a good deal in common.

In fact, we're kinda hoping they'll launch a podcast together!

We're sure it woukld be an absolute nightmare for Javi, but it would be a perfect joy for the rest of us!