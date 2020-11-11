Lauren Comeau: I'm So Much Happier Without Javi Marroquin In My Life!

Last month, Kailyn Lowry revealed that Javi Marroquin tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

Attempting to nail your ex outside of a Wawa is a pretty sleazy move under the best of conditions, but in Javi's case, it was made much worse by the fact that his fiancee was waiting at home.

Yes, Javi got engaged to Lauren Comeau several years ago and it seems that in all that time, he hasn't passed up a single opportunity to have sex with a stranger.

Javi and Lauren dated for several months in 2017, and it wasn't long before she was pregnant with his baby.

The couple separated in 2018, after Javi was caught cheating in the former couple's home while Lauren slept upstairs.

Remarkably, Comeau decided to give him a second chance on that occasion, but something tells us Javi won't be that lucky the second time around.

Lauren has yet to address the situation directly, but she's made her feelings known via a number of memes about the importance of moving on.

Her latest might be her detailed and heartbreaking to date.

"You are moving through something; which explains why you have been slower and more withdrawn than usual," reads the meme, which Lauren may or may not have created herself.

"Transitional periods can be painful, but they are crucial for your growth. Please allow this process to take you where you need to be."

During their periods of separation, Lauren and Javi seem to communicate primarily through social media.

And we're not talking about exchanging DMs here.

No, these two put all their drama out there on the 'Gram for the entire world to see.

Last time Javi got caught cheating, he begged Lauren to take him back in an open letter that he posted publicly.

Somehow, it actually worked.

This time, he posted a video in which he complained about his loneliness and asked viewers to join him in an early-morning virtual prayer group.

Clearly, it was part of his effort to convince Lauren that he's turned over a new leaf.

It doesn't appear to have been effective.

Javi never denied Kail's claims, but he did post a lengthy rant in which he begged her to stop talking about him on air and vaguely threatened her livelihood.

“I’m not about this drama back and [forth] on social media cause if the 2016 Javi came out, I’d shut down ever podcast out on Apple, Spotify, whatever other platform people have podcasts on. All of that. And that’s a big fact," he wrote.

Needless to say, Lauren probably would have preferred at least a half-hearted denial of any wrongdoing.

Javi and Lauren have one child together, and Marroquin has spoken extensively about his desire to be a better role model for his two sons.

At this point, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to do so with Lauren as his partner.