Laugh At His Pain: Lil Wayne Gets DUMPED By Girlfriend For Endorsing Trump!

Okay, it's been a pretty weird week for everyone.

Come to think of it, the entirety of 2020 has put all of us through the wringer.

To paraphrase whoever the hell wrote the theme song from Friends, as a nation, it really hasn't been our day, our week, our month, or even our century.

The election still hasn't been decided, and once a winner is declared we'll probably have to deal with pesky riots that could develop into a teensy civil war.

Regardless of your political affiliation, you're probably feeling pretty exhausted at the moment -- so let's all take a moment to come together and laugh at Lil Wayne's pain.

As you may recall, Wayne endorsed Donald Trump for a second term as president last week, and the reaction from his fans wasn't exactly ecstatic.

That's not because they thought he should've shown loyalty toward his fellow 'eezy by voting for Kanye West.

Rather, it's because most folks feel that Trump hasn't done a whole lot for Black people, urban entrepreneurs, people under 5'4" or any other demographics what Wayne falls into ... except, of course, for the "obscenely wealthy people" one.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus,” Wayne wrote on Twitter following a meeting with the president.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The unexpected tweet came as a surprise for hip hop fans who supported Wayne even through his lesser Tha Carter albums.

And now it seems the move not only cost Wayne fans, it also cost him a girlfriend.

According to multiple reports, model Denise Bibot broke up with Weezy shortly after he announced his endorsement.

The first sign of trouble came when she responded to the news with an Instagram Live post in which she encouraged fans to vote, but noted that she would not be voting for Donald Trump.

She followed that up with a broken heart emoji and a caption that seemed to confirm the split:

“Sometimes love just isn’t enough," Bidot wrote.

Shortly thereafter, Bidot deleted her Instagram account entirely.

At first, Wayne was silent on the news, but now, he seems to have confirmed the breakup via Twitter.

“I live the way I love and love the way I live,” he wrote.

“I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love.”

Wayne concluded the post in cryptic fashion, writing:

“You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

An insider who spoke with Page Six has confirmed that Denise dumped Wayne and that his Trump support was the nail in the coffin.

“She broke up with Wayne,” a source told the outlet.

“It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Like most things involving the Yung Money CEO -- including Wayne's feud with fellow wealthy goblin Martin Shkreli -- the situation is sort of sad, very funny, and more than a little confusing.

In the end, all we can do is thank Denise for this respite from the madness and promise to follow her whenever she returns to the 'Gram.