Larsa Pippen: You Guys, Kanye West Has Brainwashed the Kardashians!

Larsa Pippen is no longer friends with any of the Kardashians.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone who realized several months ago that Kim, Kourtney and company stopped folloowing Larsa on Instagram.

What led to this split, however?

Pippen opened up about it on the latest edition of the Hollywood Raw podcast.

"[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking... I don’t even know what," Pippen told listeners, making quite the accusation.

Quite the vague accusation, that is. But still.

"He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that," Pippen added of the rapper. "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim."

This is conceivable, we suppose.

West has had a tumultuous year, having announced awhile back that he was running to be President... and having them said such outlandish things -- such as how he wanted to abort his first daughter -- that Kim considered a divorce.

And yet: It wasn't always this way.

Pippen claimed she used to talk to Kanye on a regular basis.

"He used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant," she alleged on air, adding:

"Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone.

"Obviously, that really upset him."

Larsa said all members of the family started to ride the anti-Larsa "wave" started by Kanye... and that was that for their friendship.

Does she have any regrets?

Not really.

"I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them," Pippen said on the podcast.

When asked if she's reached out to Kim recently, Pippen said she had "a little bit."

However, according to Larsa, she's totally comfortable distancing herself from the family if it means saving Kim and Kanye from any "trouble."

"If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person," she said.

"I've got my own s--t. I don't want to be, like, that person.

"Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I'm not in the picture and just see what happens."

There is another reason why Pippen may not be close to the Kardashians any longer:

She used to date Tristan Thompson!

"I was seeing him," she recalled. "I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. And then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine.

"I don't even care… I'm the type of person I don't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never, like, put a leash on a man. I don't do that.

"I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I'm great by myself."

Pippen also wants folks to know that she's fully on Team Khistan.

She's glad the couple is back together.

"I feel like they have a beautiful baby together and they need to work it out," Larsa concluded.

"If they love each other, then god bless. I think when you have a family with someone it's really hard to, like, break up.

"You do everything in order to keep, you know, your kid's home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out."