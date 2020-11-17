Larsa Pippen: Will the Kardashians Destroy Her for Exposing Family Secrets?

Ex-Kardashian bestie Larsa Pippen has been exposing Kanye West and the Kardashian clan after they iced her out.

Is Kris Jenner plotting a calculated PR campaign to destroy her? The family has done it before. ...

An inside source spoke to HollywoodLife about how the Kardashians are feeling after Larsa Pippen's explosive interview last week.

"The family is definitely disappointed and angry," the insider begins.

The source explains that they are unhappy that "Larsa would share what she did in the interview."

"But," the insider continues, the Kardashians are "not really surprised."

They are less than shocked "because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point."

She would not be the first to use friendship or former friendship with the family as a stepping stone.

"Larsa and Kim Kardashian especially were extremely close," the source notes.

"So," the insider acknowledges, "it’s sad a friend would do this to a friend."

Of course, from Larsa's perspective, she was the one who was wronged first -- and now she is just sharing her story.

“They’ll never be friends with her again…that’s for sure,” the source emphasizes.

However, the insider notes that the Kardashians are “not losing sleep over this by any means."

If there's one thing that the world knows about the Kardashians, it's that they're all about family. Everyone else is expendable.

"The Kardashians are continuing to remain unphased [sic] by Larsa’s words anymore at all," the source says.

The insider notes that they are unfazed "and they feel she did this interview at the right time for her and her career."

“They’re turning their heads," the source goes on, "and feel she’s just using this as an opportunity for publicity."

If fans are expecting the Kardashians to do a negative PR campaign against Larsa to destroy her like they did to Jordyn Woods, they will be disappointed.

“They won’t be responding at all," the insider shares.

The source explains that they decided against it "as they feel it would just be adding fuel to the fire and they won’t be feeding it."

"The family knows she learned a lot from them when it comes to publicity," the insider continues.

"Which," the source reasons, "is why she’s replicating their model and using their platform against the family that taught her how to keep herself relevant."

That sounds very smart! When life gives you lemons, make a vengeful lemonade cocktail that fuels your own success.

Larsa has of course commented that Kanye has "brainwashed" the Kardashian family against her.

She said that Ye used to call her to "rant" at her at night about whatever crossed his mind -- remembering, of course, that Kanye is unwell.

Larsa says that she ended up being too "drained" and had to block him. As Kanye's paranoia increased, she said, he no longer trusted anyone around Kim for fear that they would influence her.