Larsa Pippen: I Have COVID-19. And It Hurts So Much!

Larsa Pippen recently made headlines for claiming that Kanye West has brainwashed the Kardashians.

This may or may not be true.

But there's one thing we can say for certain:

Pippen actually has something in common with the very famous rapper.

Both have come down with the coronavirus.

West confirmed his diagnosis this past spring, with wife Kim Kardashian later telling the public that her husband suffered a lot during his ordeal.

Pippen, meanwhile, shared her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram Stories Friday, althought she later deleted the post, which showed a photo of her legs.

“I’ve been battling Covid for a week,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star wrote alongside the snapshot. “It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”

Pippen has been posting updates on her social media throughout the past several days, but did not mention that she had the virus until Friday.

On Thursday, for example, she uploaded a picture with an inspirational message that read as follows:

“Pray, then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right time. Amen."

This was likely a reference to the drama Pippen stirred up when she delved into detail about her past with the Kim Kardashian and her family.

On the latest edition of the Hollywood Raw podcast, Pippen said Kanye was responsible for the ending of her friendship with Kim, stepping him during his mental breakdown and telling his wife that he didn't think Larsa was a positive influence.

"I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them," Pippen said on the podcast.

She also said she dated Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed," said Pippen, whose estranged husband Scottie Pippen filed for divorce that year.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them."

So Khloe met her future baby daddy through Pippen, it sounds like.

"Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe," Larsa added, implying that Tristan flat out left her for Kardashian.

This was the first time we heard anything along these lines.

Pippen, for the record, strongly denied hooking up with Thompson after he began dating Khloe.

"No! But it's funny how people think it," she said. "I'm the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that."

And she concluded:

"It's hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe's life. I would never do that. That's not even my personality."