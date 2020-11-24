Kylie Jenner: Thicker Than Ever In Yoga Pants Selfie?

Kylie Jenner has done it again.

Throughout most of 2020, she's been keeping her Instagram followers enthralled with fresh quarantine content on a daily basis.

Perhaps aware that many of us are bored out of our minds from being stuck at home -- and despite spending much of the year stuck at home herself -- Kylie's been posting more than ever.

And say what you will about the type of content she delivers, it's certainly never boring.

Bummed out by the fact that it gets dark and 5 pm now?

Well, here's Kylie in a bikini to fill you with thoughts of summer.

Getting the feeling that even the most flawless of faces begin to seem stale after years of daily selfies?

Well, here's Kylie as a blonde! Put that in your pipe and smoke it, hypothetical hater!

But all of the great innovators run out of steam eventually, right?

No human being is a genius every day, and content creators must eventually run into the content creation equivalent of a writer's block, right? Wrong, friend-o!

Just as Shakespeare wrote King Lear during a plague, so, too, has Kylie Jenner used the pandemic as an opportunity to raise her art to new heights.

So without further ado, we bring to you ... New Curves Kylie:

Now, at first glance, she might look an awful lot like Old Curves Kylie, but the internet pervs who obsessively dissect her photos insist that Kylie has packed on some pre-holiday pounds.

Yes, your Thursday dinner might consist of a heated up Hungry Man, but this year, you can be thankful for Kylie's Thanksgiving thickness.

In case you didn't get the full picture from Kylie's Lycra-clad yoga pants pic, here she is in a bikini that's revealing even by Kardashian standards:

As you can see, she's reached the point of having so much back you can see it from front, which is a status that most Instagram booty-displayers can only dream of.

Now, for many of us, a little increased padding is simply a side effect of growing older.

Our waistlines expand with our age, and the happiest among us choose to not give it much thought.

But as anyone who's seen them munching salads in every scene of their reality show knows, the Kar-Jenners never stop thinking about their bodies, and nothing that happens to their figures is accidental.

That means what we're witnessing here is nothing less than an act of planned thick-ification.

Is this another shot fired in the seemingly never-ending feud between Kylie and Kim Kardashian?

It's tough to say for sure, but we know that if we were Kim, we'd be more than a little concerned that our number one rival appears to be manufacturing a weapon of ass destruction.

2020 was rough, folks, but the way things are shaping up, we could be in for an intra-familial curve competition that will make the most destructive battles of World War II look like a particularly jaunty episode of Emily In Paris.

May God have mercy on us all.