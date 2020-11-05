Kylie Jenner Slammed as "Tone Deaf" for Election Day Message

by at .

As you likely know by now, November 3, 2020 was a monumental date in our nation's history.

Why?

Because Kendall Jenner turned 25 years old!

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner Together

It also happened to be Election Day across America.

Put these two events together and you get a brand new controversy for a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as some critics out there think Kylie Jenner wasn't respectful enough of the aforementioned quasi holiday.

Especially not when you consider what was at stake in this cycle's Presidential Election.

We'll just leave it at that.

Kylie is Gorge

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sexy snapshot of her and her big sister in order to announce the Kendall Collection restock.

“Happy birthday sister,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, informing followers of the following:

“The Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits!”

Seems simply enough, right? And par for the promotional course for a member of this family, no?

keeks clap

Nope. Not at all, many social media users are saying in response.

“Girl this ain’t the time to be promoting your brand,” one user wrote.

Another agreed, writing online: “We’ve got bigger things to think about rn sweaty."

“Kylie, there is an election going on,” yet another follower Tweeted. “I think this could’ve waited?”

Kylie in Orange

We mean, look.

There's plenty about which one can criticize Kylie Jenner or any of her sisters.

Kim Kardashian hosted a party on a private island amid a global pandemic.

By all means, let her have it, people!

Heck, even trash Kylie for her lack of originality when it comes to Halloween costumes.

Kylie Jenner Glam

But nearly 100 million people voted before November 3 this year.

Moreover, we're pretty confident Americans can click on a link or read an Instagram message while still carrying out their civiic duty; heck, millions were likely on their phones and in need of something to do while stock on a long voting line!

Also:

It was Kendall's biirthday. So, no, Kylie's post couldn't really have waited, in terms of its relevancy.

Kylie Jenner Breaks Out

There's plenty to get upset over in regard to this election, mostly how one side is trying to stop hard-working Americans from having their legal votes from being counted.

But Khloe Kardashian was somehow given grief this week for not pushing the vote hard enough and even we must now come out and say:

Give these siblings a break.

keeks clap

"My family &I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms," wrote Khloe in response.

"we have been posing for weeks/weeks where people can registerer. Where people can vote.

"We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."

She's right.

