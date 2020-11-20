Kylie Jenner Rocks Barely-There Thong: My Butt Is Better Than Kim's!

As 2020 very slowly draws to a close, we can't say it's a year that's left us with many fond memories.

But at least we can look back and smile when we think of Kylie Jenner's Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner Underboob Pic

You see, while other celebrities got political and lectured you about the importance of voting or wearing a mask, Kylie understood that you need the occasional break from that sort of thing.

Don't get us wrong, voting and wearing a mask are both very important.

But sometimes you need to unplug the civically responsible part of your brain and just ogle a surgically-enhanced billionaire for a few minutes.

Kylie Takes a Bikini Selfie

That's where Kylie's quarantine content comes in.

Pandemic isolation got you down? Boom, there's Kylie boobs.

Worried the president is gonna try and steal an election? You got Kylie twerking in a bikini to take your mind off that.

Kylie Jenner In Leopard Print

We don't want to say Ms. Jenner is the single greatest living American, and she's done more than anyone else to guide us through this hellscape of a year ... but we can't think of a contradictory way to end this sentence.

The truly amazing thing is that Kylie kept finding new and interesting ways to keep things fresh, too.

Often, she achieved this through competition.

Kylie Jenner Peach

The question of who's hotter, Kylie or Kendall Jenner, has ignited some disturbingly intense debates in some of the creepier corners of the internet.

Over the summer, Kylie sought to answer the question once and for all by upstaging her model sister at every turn.

Now, she's setting her sights on the sister who founded the Kar-Jenner media empire -- and you better believe Kylie is busting out the weapons of ass destruction.

Kylie Rocks a Red Bikini

Throughout much of this year, Kylie has kept the focus on her boobs -- and for that, we thank her.

But the Kardashian fortune was built on a firm foundation of ass.

So this week, Kylie decided to shift the focus to her backside and prove once and for all that Kim's not the only one who can break the internet.

Kylie By the Pool

Her latest photos are simple, obviously, just Kylie sitting poolside in a bikini.

It's a sight we've seen so many times before -- and yet it never gets old.

Content doesn't get much more straightforward than this, but we could spend the rest of this year waxing poetic about the vision before us.

Is this the latest shot fired in the ongoing feud between Kim and Kylie?

Are we reading way too much into some pics of a hot 23-year-old in a bikini?

Is anyone even still reading these words?!

We're pretty sure we know the answer to that last one ...

