Kylie Jenner Puts Boobs on Display For Travis Scott; A Grateful Nation Rejoices

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner displayed her underboob to the delight of her many followers, and we all figured that was about as thirsty as her Instagram page was gonna get this week.

Oh, how wrong we were.

Kylie followed up that creative display of flesh with an even more risque set of pics.

And while the photos themselves were certainly enough to turn heads, it's Kylie's caption that really has her fans talking.

The 23-year-old posted three topless selfies, along with the words "Miss u missin me."

Despite recent rumors of Kylie dating Fai Khadra, it seems the two of them were never anything more than just friends.

Which means Kylie's most recent serious relationship -- that we know of -- remains her tempestuous romance with Travis Scott.

So it's not hard to see why fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Kylie set this particular thirst trap with Stormi's dad in mind.

Just last month, Instagram was abuzz with rumors that Kylie and Travis were back together.

The couple didn't do much to dispel those reports, what with posing together in a sultry fashion shoot for Givenchy.

However, the pic was accompanied by numerous insider reports claiming that Kylie and Travis are "just friends" and that both parties are happy with their current arrangement.

In September, an insider confirmed to People magazine that Scott and Jenner "aren't together romantically and are doing their own thing."

The same source noted that Kylie and Travis "no longer share a home" and have been living under separate roofs for quite some time.

That's the bad news.

The good news is, the former couple is said to be thoroughly committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Those who know Kylie and Travis best say one of the reasons they've held off on giving their relationship another go is that they feel their current arrangement is healthier for Stormi.

Of course, it's one thing to know in the intellectual part of your brain that it's a bad idea for you to date someone.

It's a different story when ... other parts of your body start putting in their two cents.

Perhaps that's why Kylie is trying to convey a sense of doomed longing here.

She wants Travis, but for the time being, at least, she can't have him.

Or perhaps we're reading entirely too much into some pics of a billionaire in a bikini top.

Perhaps, like the rest of Kylie's quarantine content, these pics are simply meant to be enjoyed for all their boob-tacular glory.

Even if they have a specific message for Travis attached, Kylie surely put these pics out there knowing they can be enjoyed by all.