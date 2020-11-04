Kris Jenner: Covid Is NOT Gonna Stop My Kids From Partying!

Well, it might not be the biggest controversy of the week, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan is experiencing some serious blowback at the moment.

The reason is that they simply don't seem to give a damn about the pesky pandemic that's already killed about a quarter million Americans.

First, Kim Kardashian flew her family to Tahiti to celebrate her 40th birthday and proceeded to brag about how awesome the trip was.

Kim's boasts and her accompanying pics -- some of which showed locals wearing masks and trying desperately to keep their distance -- understandably didn't sit well with fans.

After that, it was Kendall's turn.

Kendall threw herself a Halloween/birthday party -- the model turned 25 on Tuesday -- and she tried to keep the event on the down-low by instructing her hundreds of guests not to post about the event on social media.

Not surprisingly, the partiers did not obey that rule, and Kendall was bashed for throwing caution to the wind.

The situation turned even uglier when fans realized that Jaden Smith had attended in a "Covid patient" costume, complete with oxygen tank.

"Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween," one critic tweeted.

"No but kendall jenner really threw a big a— party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a 'no social media' rule so people wouldn’t find out about it....," another wrote.

Both Kim and Kendall have yet to address these criticisms publicly, but fortunately, they have momager Kris to handle that for them.

"We live our lives, trying to be just really good people," Kris told Andy Cohen on his radio show this week.

"We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we're doing that," she said.

"And I think, I am very sensitive to what's going on. Believe me, you know, I've really tried so hard."

Kris confirmed that the family is currently filming the final season of Keepiung Up With the Kardashians, but she assured fams that all necessary precautions are being taken.

"Very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week" Kris said, adding that family members also get tested "whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small."

"At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until ... the results were in," Kris continued.

She added that people were also "tested a few days before" Halloween as well.

"So we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."

"We do what we can. We try to follow the rules. And then, if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that," Kris said.

"I just can control how we behave, and I try to do the best we can."

Seems like Kendall could've earned a lot of points by explaining all of this herself.

But as she and Kim both demonstrated this week, they don't really care what the public thinks.