Kourtney Kardashian: I'm Too Hot to Catch Covid-19!

Earlier today, we reported on the fact that Scott Disick spent Thanksgiving with Amelia Hamlin, his new 19-year-old girlfriend.

Fans were critical of the move, not only because Scott is almost twice Amelia's age, but also because he has three kids, and they probably should have been his priority on Thanksgiving.

But hey, millions of Americans were forced to forgo their usual holiday traditions this year, and Scott's absence from his family's dinner table may have been a coronavirus precaution.

And hey, we guess it's good that someone in the family followed the CDC's recommendations.

Because based on their posts, the Kardashian clan certainly didn't!

Interestingly, Kourtney Kardashian didn't post any pics from the Thanksgiving festivities on her Instagram page.

Instead, she spent the long weekend (as though life isn't one endless weekend in the Kar-Jenner's world) posting even more thirst traps than usual.

It was almost as though she had something she wished to attract attention away from.

And what could Kourtney possibly be hiding, you ask?

Well, it seems she and the rest of her family once again threw caution to the wind and celebrated an occasion with a large gathering -- and without a second thought for the possibility that they might be spreading a deadly virus.

Yes, as you can see in this screenshot from Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Story, Kourtney and the crew enjoyed a catered meal at Kris Jenner's palatial Calabasas home.

This is a custom in the family, but you would think the Kard clan might have opted for a more subdued gathering this year.

At the very least, they could have cooked for themselves, so that a bunch of masked caterers didn't have to stand around and worry about explaining to their loved ones that they caught the 'rona from a freakin' Kardashian.

As you're probably aware, this is part of a repeating pattern of behavior for the family.

First, there was Kim's 40th birthday party.

The entire family traveled to Tahiti, where they partied without masks or concern for the locals who were at their beck and call.

Then there was Kendall Jenner's birthday party, which may have demonstrated an even greater lack of respect for the pandemic that's devastated millions of American lives.

This time, scores of celebrities gathered for an indoor costume party during which they were served by masked and probably-terrified wait staff.

To really drive the point home that rich people don't care if the poors get sick, Jaden Smith dressed as a hospitalized Covid patient.

Remember that one the next time someone tries to convince you that celebs are just like you and me.

So yeah, it's weird that Scott Disick chose to party with his teenage model girlfriend instead of spending the holiday with his family.

But at least he made a safe choice.

Sadly, that's more than we can say for the mother of his children.