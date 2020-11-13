Khloe Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson Amid NEW Cheating Allegations!

Looking back, it was always bound to happen.

But we really didn't think it would happen this fast -- especially during a pandemic!

Just weeks after we were able to solidify reports that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, it seems the couple is once again experiencing problems.

And once again, it looks as though Tristan's wandering eye is to blame.

According to a new report from In Touch, Khloe has unfollowed Tristan on Instagram.

Now, we probably don't need to tell you how important social media is to the Kardashians.

Khloe knew people would notice that she had unfollowed her baby daddy; she knew how such an action would be perceived ... and she did it anyway.

So there's undoubtedly trouble in paradise.

And whether it's fair or not, fans are jumping to the conclusion that Tristan got caught cheating yet again.

It's not just that he's been busted sleeping around on two previous occasions -- although that certainly doesn't help Tristan's case.

Fans have been suspicious about a possible dalliance between Tristan and Kard clan family friend Larsa Pippen ever since Pippen revealed that she was dating Tristan at the time he began his relationship with Khloe.

“I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that. I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed,” Pippen said during a recent podcast interview.

“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever,” she continued.

“I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man," Pippen continued.

"I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Many fans felt that those sounded like the comments of someone who has since hooked up with Tristan.

For her part, Khloe has been posting inspirational quotes about moving on and forgiveness, which is usually a sure sign of a messy breakup.

"You glow different when you're not hating, hurting, bitter or messy," one quote read.

"Sit with women who are winning. The conversation is different," another one said.

"Look at you, glowing with self love and becoming a magnet to good vibrations. I'm proud of you," read yet another quote.

You get the idea.

At the moment, it's unclear if Tristan actually cheated again, but it seems almost certain that he and Khloe have -- for the time being, at least -- put a stop to their relationship.

This could be a temporary hiccup, or these two might have finally called it quits for good.

When it comes to this wild relationship, all things are possible at all times.