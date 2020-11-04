Khloe Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Rumors: Have You Seen These Abs?!?

Khloe Kardashian got all dressed up as Cleopatra for Halloween this year.

And yet:

Despite how impressive she looked on the outside, a number of social media followers were more concerned what what may be on Khloe's inside.

Khloe Kardashian on Halloween

Could it be a baby?

Might Khloe Kardashian be pregnant?!?

Despite Khloe exposing her midriff in a number of Halloween photos she posted earlier in the week, and despite there being no semblance of a bump as close as the eye can see...

... this topic was still raised on social media upon users checking out the image above and the ones below.

Khloe Kardashian Costume

“Cleopatra,” the reality star captioned these snapshots, adding of Tristan Thompson and daughter True, who were very much included in the costume-themed festivities:

“Mark Antony. Royal Highness True.”

While Kourtney Kardashian remarked, “Holy,” and La La Anthony said their outfits were “so good,” one Twitter personality wrote took Khloe aback with her reaction.

This person said he/she was “still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.”

Khloe Kardashian Halloween Photo

Random, right?

This individual couldn't have based such a prediction on these pictures, for the obvious reason listed above.

Hence Khloe's humorous response.

“Well my abs say otherwise babe," she wrote back.

Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

Kardashian and Thompson are very clearly back together, despite no exact confirmation from either party.

They keep hanging out, however, and they haven't denied the ongoing rumor that they'rer bumping uglies once again between the sheets.

They share a child together and they seem to be loving parents and it's conceivable they want to give True a sibling one day.

But there's no actual indication right now that Khloe is expecting or that the pair are even trying to get her pregnant.

Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star regnancy speculation in May, tweeting:

“SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.

"The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story.

"And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Khloe Kardashian Is Doing It For the 'Gram

She's right.

Yes, Khloe has chosen to make a living by sharing all aspects of her personal life with the public.

But we should draw the line at pregnancy chatter.

This is a very personal topic for people and you never know what a woman is going through when you make such baseless speculation.

Khloe Kardashian Listens on the Penultimate Season

As for Khloe and Tristan?

"Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine," a source told Us Weekly this summer.

For Kardashian's sake, we hope this is true.

For the sake of celebrity gossip content, we hope it is not.

