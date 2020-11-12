Khloe Kardashian: Here's Why Fans Think She's Transforming Into Kim!

We think it's safe to say 2020 has changed all of us.

But few of us manifested our inward change in our physical appearance as completely as Khloe Kardashian.

That's a fancy way of saying Khloe keeps managing to look completely different every time we see her.

The transformation began over the summer when Khloe posted an unrecognizable pic on Instagram.

Part of the issue was that the pic had been photoshopped to the point that parts of Khloe's jewelry had gone missing.

But it seems that Khloe has had a good deal of work done in recent months, as well.

In fact, it looks as though she's still a work in progress.

And it also looks like she's been going to the same docs who already worked on her sisters.

Back in July, fans were stunned by a photo in which Khloe looked just like Kylie Jenner.

Now, Koko has flipped the script yet again, and many commenters believe she currently bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

Khloe posted the photo below on Instagram this week, along with a caption reading:

"Counting down the days until Christmas."

But commenters on Khloe's post were unconcerned with discussions of Christmas (or whether or not its still a few weeks early to be talking about Christmas).

Instead, they wanted to focus on the latest change in Khloe's look.

"Lmao while swiping down real quick I thought it was (Kim Kardashian)," one follower wrote.

"My jaw literally dropped when I saw this pic," another chimed in.

Of course, not all of the comments were quite so complimentary.

"God what's happening to her face ... every time it's new," one troll remarked.

"Who even is this? Khloe, your whole face HAS CHANGED," another chimed in.

Look, has she undergone some major changes? Absolutely.

But at the end of the day, it's Khloe's face, and she's free to do with it as she pleases.

We just hope she's making the changes for herself, and not to please someone else.

As you're likely aware, Khloe is back together with Tristan Thompson these days, and there have been rumors that she may be undergoing cosmetic procedures in order to keep her man happy and at home.

Given Tristan's history of infidelity, we can see why Khloe would be nervous.

But we sincerely hope she's not altering her appearance just to try and keep her boyfriend from from cheating.

1. That's unlikely to be effective, and 2. it's too freakin' sad to even contemplate.