Khloe Kardashian: Here's Why Fans Think She's Transforming Into Kim!

by at .

We think it's safe to say 2020 has changed all of us.

But few of us manifested our inward change in our physical appearance as completely as Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian in Quarantine

That's a fancy way of saying Khloe keeps managing to look completely different every time we see her.

The transformation began over the summer when Khloe posted an unrecognizable pic on Instagram.

Part of the issue was that the pic had been photoshopped to the point that parts of Khloe's jewelry had gone missing.

Khloe Kardashian Goes Brunette

But it seems that Khloe has had a good deal of work done in recent months, as well.

In fact, it looks as though she's still a work in progress.

And it also looks like she's been going to the same docs who already worked on her sisters.

Khloe Kardashian New Face Photo

Back in July, fans were stunned by a photo in which Khloe looked just like Kylie Jenner.

Now, Koko has flipped the script yet again, and many commenters believe she currently bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

Khloe posted the photo below on Instagram this week, along with a caption reading:

Khloe as Kim

"Counting down the days until Christmas."

But commenters on Khloe's post were unconcerned with discussions of Christmas (or whether or not its still a few weeks early to be talking about Christmas).

Instead, they wanted to focus on the latest change in Khloe's look.

Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner

"Lmao while swiping down real quick I thought it was (Kim Kardashian)," one follower wrote.

"My jaw literally dropped when I saw this pic," another chimed in.

Of course, not all of the comments were quite so complimentary.

Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

"God what's happening to her face ... every time it's new," one troll remarked.

"Who even is this? Khloe, your whole face HAS CHANGED," another chimed in.

Look, has she undergone some major changes? Absolutely.

Khloe Kardashian in Quarantine

But at the end of the day, it's Khloe's face, and she's free to do with it as she pleases.

We just hope she's making the changes for herself, and not to please someone else.

As you're likely aware, Khloe is back together with Tristan Thompson these days, and there have been rumors that she may be undergoing cosmetic procedures in order to keep her man happy and at home.

Khloe Kardashian Is Doing It For the 'Gram

Given Tristan's history of infidelity, we can see why Khloe would be nervous.

But we sincerely hope she's not altering her appearance just to try and keep her boyfriend from from cheating.

1. That's unlikely to be effective, and 2. it's too freakin' sad to even contemplate.

Show Comments
Tags:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe as Kim
Khloe Kardashian in Quarantine
Khloe Kardashian Costume
Khloe Kardashian Halloween Photo
Khloe Kardashian on Halloween
The Kardashians In Bikinis

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!
Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!
Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...
Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19: It's Really Bad...
Khloe Kardashian: Plastic Surgeon Says She's Undergone EVERY Procedure!
Khloe Kardashian: Plastic Surgeon Says She's Undergone EVERY Procedure!