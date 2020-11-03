Kendall Jenner: My Covid Party Was Bad ... But At Least I Looked Hot!

by at .

As we've been reporting for the past couple of weeks, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family seem to be under the impression that Covid-19 can't affect you if you've got enough clout.

First, Kim flew the entire family to Tahiti to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The Kardashians In Bikinis

She then took to Twitter to boast about the trip and post pics of her mask-less family having a grand old time, which may not have been the wisest PR move at a time when unemployment is at a record high, and most Americans aren't even allowed to leave the country.

Not to be outdone, Kendall Jenner then hosted a Covid party of her own.

To her credit, the model -- who turns 25 today -- at least tried to keep her shindig under wraps by instructing her guests not to post about it on social media.

Kendall's Party

Of course, she probably should have known that inviting a bunch of A-listers to a party and expecting them not to post about it on Instagram would be like trying to train a herd of cats to do backflips.

And so, Kendall became the second Kar-Jenner of the week to get roasted on social for demonstrating that she really couldn't care less about the 'rona.

Make no mistake folks -- this party was an ugly, ugly scene that never should have happened.

Scott, The Weeknd, Kylie

Low-lights included hundreds of celebs hanging out in close quarters without a mask in sight, and Jaden Smith dressed as a Covid patient, as though this whole situation were some sort of hilarious freakin' joke.

It's not cool that Kendall hosted such a party; it's not cool that she tried to keep it a secret, so as to avoid bad press, and it's certainly not cool that she hasn't apologized or acknowledged her colossal eff up in any way.

But it's not all bad news.

Kendall Jenner as Barb Wire

After all, Kendall dressed up as the hero from the 1996 Pamela Anderson flick Barb Wire, and she looked smokin' hot!

Kendall was one year old when the movie hit theaters, and she probably has no memories of the time when Pam was the most lusted-after celeb on the planet.

But the former Baywatch star is a living legend, and no doubt she was an inspiration to Kendall's older sisters when they were mapping their course from socialites to superstars.

Kendall Jenner on Halloween

Yes, for most of us, dressing up for Halloween would've been an exercise in futility this year, and it might've made sitting on the couch and eating an entire bag of Sour Patch Kids even more depressing.

But since Kendall was going out anyway, at least she made it count and gave her followers a little eye candy to feast on.

And hey, she even included an important political message with her Instagram photoshoot.

Kendall Jenner Wants You to Vote

“Don’t call me babe,” Kendall captioned the pics, referencing Barb's catchphrase.

She added, "GO VOTE!!!" and brandished a flag as a reminder.

Now, hopefully, Kendall will start to realize that, like all of us, her civic duties don't end with going to the polls on Election Day.

Kendall Jenner Nude Photos Leak, Pathetic Body-Shaming Ensues
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Kendall Jenner Biography

Kendall Jenner Picture
Kendall Jenner is a sibling in the giant Kardashian family. At the age of 13, she signed a modeling contract with a top, worldwide... More »
Born
Full Name
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Photos

Kendall Jenner Wants You to Vote
Kendall Jenner on Halloween
Kendall Jenner as Barb Wire
Kendall's Party
Kendall is Beautiful
Kendall on Vacation

Kendall Jenner Videos

Kendall Jenner EXPLODES at Corey Gamble on KUWTK: Don't F--king Yell at Me!
Kendall Jenner EXPLODES at Corey Gamble on KUWTK: Don't F--king Yell at Me!
Kendall Jenner Blasts Kylie: You Ruin Everything!
Kendall Jenner Blasts Kylie: You Ruin Everything!
Kendall Jenner Saves the Summer of 2020
Kendall Jenner Saves the Summer of 2020