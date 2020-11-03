Kendall Jenner: My Covid Party Was Bad ... But At Least I Looked Hot!

As we've been reporting for the past couple of weeks, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family seem to be under the impression that Covid-19 can't affect you if you've got enough clout.

First, Kim flew the entire family to Tahiti to celebrate her 40th birthday.

She then took to Twitter to boast about the trip and post pics of her mask-less family having a grand old time, which may not have been the wisest PR move at a time when unemployment is at a record high, and most Americans aren't even allowed to leave the country.

Not to be outdone, Kendall Jenner then hosted a Covid party of her own.

To her credit, the model -- who turns 25 today -- at least tried to keep her shindig under wraps by instructing her guests not to post about it on social media.

Of course, she probably should have known that inviting a bunch of A-listers to a party and expecting them not to post about it on Instagram would be like trying to train a herd of cats to do backflips.

And so, Kendall became the second Kar-Jenner of the week to get roasted on social for demonstrating that she really couldn't care less about the 'rona.

Make no mistake folks -- this party was an ugly, ugly scene that never should have happened.

Low-lights included hundreds of celebs hanging out in close quarters without a mask in sight, and Jaden Smith dressed as a Covid patient, as though this whole situation were some sort of hilarious freakin' joke.

It's not cool that Kendall hosted such a party; it's not cool that she tried to keep it a secret, so as to avoid bad press, and it's certainly not cool that she hasn't apologized or acknowledged her colossal eff up in any way.

But it's not all bad news.

After all, Kendall dressed up as the hero from the 1996 Pamela Anderson flick Barb Wire, and she looked smokin' hot!

Kendall was one year old when the movie hit theaters, and she probably has no memories of the time when Pam was the most lusted-after celeb on the planet.

But the former Baywatch star is a living legend, and no doubt she was an inspiration to Kendall's older sisters when they were mapping their course from socialites to superstars.

Yes, for most of us, dressing up for Halloween would've been an exercise in futility this year, and it might've made sitting on the couch and eating an entire bag of Sour Patch Kids even more depressing.

But since Kendall was going out anyway, at least she made it count and gave her followers a little eye candy to feast on.

And hey, she even included an important political message with her Instagram photoshoot.

“Don’t call me babe,” Kendall captioned the pics, referencing Barb's catchphrase.

She added, "GO VOTE!!!" and brandished a flag as a reminder.

Now, hopefully, Kendall will start to realize that, like all of us, her civic duties don't end with going to the polls on Election Day.