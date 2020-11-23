Kate Gosselin: Only 6 of My Kids are Invited for Thanksgiving!

According to a tabloid insider, Kate Gosselin is planning a major holiday meal this week.

With two major exceptions, that is.

Kate Gosselin TLC Photo

“She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids,” a source tells In Touch Weekly, immediately contradicting this statement by adding:

“Unfortunately, Collin and Hannah will be celebrating with their dad and his girlfriend, Colleen [Conrad], and her kids.

"Kate wishes it could be different, but that’s the way it is.

"She’s not going to let that put a damper on the holidays.”

Mady Gosselin and Kate Gosselin on TikTok

As for Mady and Cara, both of whom are at college?

"They’ll “be at Kate’s to celebrate,” the source claims, noting that “everyone chips in and does their part with food prepping.

"Kate takes care of the turkey and the stuffing, but the kids split up the side dishes and desserts.”

Again: With the exception of Collin and Hannah, that is.

Jon Gosselin, Collin and Hannah

These two 16-year olds have been living with their dad for nearly two years now.

They were doing so pretty quietly, too, without either Jon or Kate or any of the children really making any headlines.

HOWEVER, Jon was then accused of assaulting Collin in September, with authorities responding to a 911 call at the time and things snowballing from there.

Jon has staunchly defended himself against this allegations, explaining that he and Collin only got into an argument -- and that he only placed his son in a safe restraint shortly afterward.

Jon Gosselin: A Selfie

Jon also referred to his son as acting "manic" during this incident.

And then he blamed Kate for giving Collin PTSD because she sent him to a special needs facility at the age of 13... despite a lack of any kind of diagnosis.

There's also been talk that Kate used to tie Collin to a chair and made him sleep in a closet.

Just horrible stuff all around. If true, of course.

Jon Gosselin and Son Collin

Even more recently, Kate sold the home in which she and Jon raised their eight kids.

According to Jon, she did so without taking to Hannah about it first.

“She didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” the former reality TV patriarch claimed during the November 10 episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

Jon added that he found out the news via “text message.”

Jon Gosselin in St. Croix

“She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” he told host Dr. Oz.

“There is no contact.”

On the flip side, Jon has admitted he has no contact with the sons and daughters who reside with his ex-wife.

Kate Gosselin on ABC

As for why Kate sold this house?

She isn’t “broke, [but] her finances are not what they used to be,” a second source has told In Touch Weekly.

“She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in. It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks.

"Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”

Show Comments
