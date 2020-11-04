Kanye West Concedes Presidential Election, Vows to Run in 2024

We have an update on the 2020 Presidential race.

But it may not be the update you were hoping for.

With Donald Trump and Joe Biden still battling it out to determine who will be elected Commander-in-Chief for the next four years, we can now say one thing for certain;

The man in charge will NOT be Kanye West.

Very early on Wednesday morning, having not tallied enough votes to be competitive with the aforementioned pair of candidates, the rapper appeared to drop out of the ongoing race.

"WELP KANYE 2024," Kim Kardashian's husband wrote at the time.

Yes, this certainly seems to imply that West will run once again in four years.

But the country can't even seem to decide who has won the election this year. We'll cross that irritating and possibly dangerous bridge when we get to it.

As for whether Kanye had any impact on the chaos that has engulfed the nation amid this fight for the Oval Office?

Following a night of breathless counting, West passed 60,000 votes across the 12 states in which he was on the ballout.

Here is the breakdown:

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,254

Idaho: 3,631

Iowa: 3,202

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,789

Mississippi: 3,277

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,216

Utah: 4,344

Vermont: 1,265

At least one of those votes, we can confirm, came from Kanye himself.

"God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me," Tweeted the artist on November 3.

The 43-year-old rapper first announced his "Kanye 2020" campaign on Independence Day.

He was widely criticized in the ensuing months for running to basically help push down Biden's numbers and help his good pal, Donald Trump, earn a second term.

Many lawyers within the Trump administration even jumped in to assist Kanye with the signatures and the details he needed to get on various ballots in various states.

Along with that controversy, Kanye consistently shoved his foot deeply into his mouth on nearly every campaign stop.

Early on, if you'll recall, Kanye said Harriet Tubman was no hero to Black people and admitted that he wanted to abort daughter North West.

At one point, Kardashian even issued a statement about her husband's mental health, asking citizens to give Kanye a break and to show compassion amid what she said was a bipolar episode.

As a result of Kanye's ramblings and all the personal details regarding his family that he dropped, divorce rumors have started to run rampant across the Internet.

Might Kim really pull the plug on her marriage?

We'll need to wait and see.

Just like we'll need to wait and see whether Kanye challenges again for President in 2024.

And, SIGH, just like we'll need to wait and see who even has the job in January of 2021.

What a mess.