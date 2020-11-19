Kailyn Lowry: My Kids Walked In On Me Having Sex!

Kailyn Lowry doesn't wanna talk about it, you guys.

But, well... she's gonna go ahead and talk about it.

The veteran Teen Mom 2 star opened up about something rather personal during the latest “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with cohost Vee Rivera.

The topic is sort of Not Safe for Work, except Lowry talked about it at work, so we guess that doesn't really apply.

In short, the mother of four said that she has “definitely been walked in on” while getting down and dirty.

That is, while having sexual intercourse.

“I won’t tell the story because I don’t want to put my kids on blast. I think I’m more scarred [than them] though,” Lowry explained.

“Like, I’m more scarred for life than they are because I’m like, f-ck, if they didn’t have questions before, I don’t know if they do."

"So, do I need to address them?"

We guess it depends on what they saw exactly, you know?

Kailyn didn't specify her sexual partner at the time of this incident... or in what position she was entangled... or whether she was close to an orgasm.

She didn't provide very many details at all, yet she sure didn't shy away from beating around the bush. Sorry, that sounded dirtier than we meant it to.

It gets extra awkward, of course, because Vee is married to Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, with whom Kailyn shares a son named Isaac.

Vee asked the polarizing reality star how she would feel if the 10-year old walked in on the married couple having sex and had questions about what the heck was going on.

Lowry said that she “wouldn’t be mad,” noting that it is a normal part of daily life.

“It’s f–king life, and that’s the thing,” the MTV personality said, adding:

“I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast, because I feel like I’m scared someone’s going to call CPS, you know?

"But it’s really part of f–king life.”

Hey, it's more than that. Quite literally, it's the reason we have life at all. The only reason we're here is our parents straight up boning!

Lowry continued during the podcast, touching on the topic of touching each other in an intimate fashion:

“People have kids and they still want to have sex."

"We’re all human, right? Of course, I wouldn’t be mad if [Isaac saw Vee and Jo pounding it out]."

"First, I would laugh and then I would be like, ‘Wow, I hope he’s not traumatized.’”

In addition to Isaac, Lowry shares seven-year old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and three-year old son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

She also welcomed her fourth son, three-month-old Creed, with Lopez in July.

We therefore know Kailyn had has sex a minimum of four times in her life.

And that her kids witnessed at least one of those romps.

In early October, she opened up about the challenges of engaging in this act after giving birth to her fourth son.

“It’s been a long time for me … just having sex in general,” Lowry said at the time on her “Coffee Convos” podcast - yes, she has another podcast, this one co-hosted by Lindsie Chrisley.

“So, like, I actually look forward to the day that maybe … I get to have a quickie."

"One day, in the next couple of years, I hope it happens for me,” she says.

Sure, we get that.

We just beseech Kailyn: Use protection when you do, please!

Otherwise, we all know what's gonna happen.

For the fifth time.

The Pride of Delaware also recently said she wanted to have an “open dialogue” with her kids about sexual intimacy.

“Don’t be afraid to ask me questions," she says.

"I would rather talk about it and him know what’s what and be protected,” she said on a podcast late last month.

“Kids are going to do what they are going to do. What is he going to do, sneak out of the house or lie to me?"

Most likely.