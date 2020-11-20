Kailyn Lowry: I'm Not Doing Christmas for My Kids Because I Hate Sharing Them with Their Dads!

Tough news for the kids in the Lowry household.

Christmas is officially cancelled!

Like, all the way cancelled.

We're sure there are plenty of families out there that may not be able to afford gifts this year, and hopefully everyone will be keeping celebrations within their own homes because, you know, the pandemic.

All of that would be understandable, but we're not talking about that.

We're talking about Kailyn being a full-out Grinch because she's bitter about the situation with her children's fathers.

And that's sad.

OK, so Kail has four children: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

She gets along fine with Isaac's father, Jo Rivera, but we're sure things between her and Javi Marroquin, Lincoln's dad, must be at least a little tense right now because of that time a few weeks ago when she revealed on national television that he tried to hook up with her in the parking lot of a gas station.

Lus and Creed share the same father, Chris Lopez, and they've been advised to stay away from each other until their court case earlier next year, the one that stemmed from the assault charges she got after allegedly beating him for cutting Lux's hair.

Three different custody arrangements would be a nightmare for anyone, but when you sprinkle all the drama on top of that ...

Well, it's not good, that's for sure.

And that's why she's decided to just not do Christmas this year.

In this week's episode of her podcast, Kailyn revealed that this holiday season, "We're not doing anything."

"Like, I'm just not gonna have them so they don't have to get each other stuff," she elaborated. "I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that."

"They're gonna be with their dads, I'm pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe be then it would be over but also I don't know."

She said "It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we'll see."

Before we get into the discussion of it, it's important to note that she did admit that this is all "kind of sad."

"I just feel like it's a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share," she complained.

"I don't get to go to my family because my family, Jo's family and Javi's family are all in different areas, and then we we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations," she continued.

"Then it was stressing me out to have one back by 4:00, one back by 7:00, and even though the custody orders say the same thing, it was almost like OK, that's like a default."

"So we tried to agree on other things that would work and I just couldn't make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it," she said.

So this is just plain goofy, right?

Many custody arrangements for the holidays stipulate that one parent gets the kid on Christmas Eve, and the other on Christmas Day -- is that not how things work for her?

And even if the kids are gone on both days, she says that she'll get them in the evening on Christmas, so she can't celebrate then?

She said that she's spent too much money on gifts in the past, so another option would be to just not do that.

She could celebrate with the kids that night, she could bake cookies with them or watch Christmas movies or start any tradition she wants, she doesn't need to just not do something that her children almost certainly enjoy just because juggling custody is hard.

It's also worth pointing out that she's always said that while she splits custody pretty evenly with Jo and Javi, she's got Lux, and now Creed, 99% of the time.

So if that's still the case, does that mean Lux and Creed just don't get to celebrate at all?

And just in case you thought this whole situation couldn't get any weirder, Kailyn also said during the podcast that for Thanksgiving, she'll have all four boys and that she's taking them to Texas to visit her best friend and her family.

Because it's a great time to travel with a gaggle of children, right?

Hopefully she'll change her mind about all of this, but unfortunately we don't see that happening.

She's never been big on the holidays, and she's not really known for listening to advice from others either.

So ... bah humbug, we guess?