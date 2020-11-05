Kailyn Lowry: I'm Done with the Baby Daddy Drama! I Swear!

Are you guys ready for a brand new -- and improved -- Kailyn Lowry.

You better be, the veteran Teen Mom 2 says.

On a recent episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, MTV personality spoke with her co-host, Vee Rivera, about agreeing to allow her kids to be with their dads on Christmas Day.

She's just done with arguing about the topic.

And about nearly every topic, really.

Here's what Lowry had to say on the matter...

'In our agreement that I have with Javi and Jo, it says that this year, Christmas Eve, I think, is mine until Christmas Day at 12.

"But I don’t personally care about Christmas, so we don’t have to listen to the agreement.

"I told both of them they can have Christmas, like, that’s all theirs. I don’t care.

"But in the event that we got into a fight and I changed my mind, we would just fall back to the custody agreement because that is supposed to help."

We just learned, of course, that Kailyn was arrested in September for allegedly assaulting Chris Lopez, the father of her third and fourth children.

She and Lopez have been at odds for years, really.

Moreover, Kailyn recently got into scalding hot water for claiming ex-husband Javi Marroquin tried to sleep with her late last year.

While he was very much in a relationship with his baby mama, Lauren Comeau.

Oops, right?!? Lowry's bad!

"I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody," Lowry vowed on this same podcast, referring to her three exes and quartet of baby daddies.

"You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f-cking playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys.

"When I told you I’m done paying f-cking all of them, unless it’s related to my f-cking businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out."

Lowry shares son 10-year old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

She also shares six-year old son Lincoln with ex-husband Marroquin.

There's then three-year old Lux and three-month old Creed, both of whom belong to Lopez.

He doesn't seem to have much interest in either kid, however.

According to newly-obtained court documents, meanwhile, Lopez alleged that Lowry “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso" back in early September.

She reportedly did so "because she did not want the child’s hair cut.”

This incident supposedly took place after Kailyn picked up Lux and discovered that Lopez had, indeed, shortened the child's locks -- without her permission.

Lopez additionally claimed that he “did not fight back,” and his sister said that she allegedly “attempted to pull Kailyn off” of her sibling.

Lowry later spoke out about the allegations through her legal team.

“Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed,” her rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on October 29.

“The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year."

The statement concluded:

“Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court.

"Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge."

She can, however, promise not to beat up any ex-lovers in 2021.

That's a start, we guess!