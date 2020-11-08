Kailyn Lowry: I Don't Know Why I Keep Getting Pregnant!

Right now, Kailyn Lowry is the Teen Mom cast member with the most children.

Which is pretty interesting, considering she's also one of the Teen Moms with the worst track record when it comes to relationships.

Yep, Kail has four kids these days -- Chelsea Houska will catch up in a few months when she gives birth, and other moms like Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout may match her in the next few years, too.

But right now, Kail holds the record as mother to Isaac, the child she had in high school with then-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, who she and Javi Marroquin welcomed after they were married, and Lux and little baby Creed who share the same father, Chris Lopez.

And there's a good chance she's not done yet!

After all, she's only 28 years old, so she's got plenty of child-bearing years left, and she's said herself that she can see herself having at least one more kid, maybe even two.

When she and Chris Lopez settle their new legal issues from her alleged assault on him, who's to say that they won't feel close enough to make a brand new baby together?

Or what if Javi finally manages to "slide through" and they end up with Lincoln 2.0?

Or if all of that is enough to get her to finally break things off with Chris for good, what if she finds a new guy and wants to add to her family with him?

The possibilities are endless -- or, well, not really, but there are a good few paths that could lead to Kail's fifth baby.

And sure, from the outside looking in, we can see that that may not be the best idea.

She clearly struggles with getting along with the father of her children, and no person with four small children and assault charges needs to be adding on any additional responsibility, you know?

But from Kail's point of view ...

Well, she just sounds kind of confused.

In the most recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, she told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, that "Every time I'm trying to get my life on track I end up pregnant again. I know this."

Despite what she's said in the past, she claimed "I'm never trying for a girl, and I'm not going to say that I'm going to have another child because I truly don't know."

"It's not on my radar anytime soon."

It does seem like she understands how much that contradicts other recent statements of hers, because once again, she said "I know, I always say this."

When it comes to dating, she said "Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it's like. But I don't think that I could talk to people."

And that's because she doesn't "have anything in common" with men.

Lindsie asked her why she's say that, and she replied "I have four f-cking kids! I don't have anything in common with any man."

But ... many men also have children?

"I'm not gonna date someone who has kids," she explained. "I'm just not gonna do it. Like, I will not."

Dating gets even more complicated for her because she feels like a dating app wouldn't work for her because of her fame -- she said "I feel like people would seek me out," which is fair.

And even if she did manage to overcome all of those issues, she complained that "I'm so awkward that I don't know how I would be on a first date."

"Like, I don't eat in front of someone for like, 10 weeks. Do not take me out on a date where I have to eat in front of you because I won't."

It sounds like she's got a lot on her mind these days when it comes to the future of her love life, and considering everything that's been going on recently with Javi and Chris, that makes sense.

But at the same time, it really is the least of her concerns -- she probably needs to be a little more concerned with those assault charges at the moment.

Do you think Kail is done having babies?