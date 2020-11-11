Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Photoshop Allegations: Those Are My Real Abs!

Back in October, Kailyn Lowry posted nude photos to show off how far she'd come with her fitness goals in the few weeks since she'd delivered her fourth child.

The results were impressive, so say the least.

But like everything involving Kailyn, the pics attracted a surprising amount of negativity and criticism.

Lowry's stated goal in posting the photos was to celebrate how far she's come in her fitness journey, while at the same time reminding herself of how far she still wants to go.

In other words, this was no vanity project.

Honesty and transparency were the goals here, which makes it that much more insulting that Kail is being accused of retouching the pics and then lying about it.

“Curves. Stretch marks. Cellulite,” the mother of four captioned the revealing photo above.

“And Photoshop!!!!” a random hater commented, according to a new report from Life & Style.

Understandably, the accusation -- which was offered with zero proof and seems to have no basis in reality -- left Kail rather pissed off.

“PHOTOSHOP WHERE??? To the rolls on my back??????” Kail replied.

Not surprisingly, the troll didn't have anything to say when asked for specifics.

Now, it's fairly common for celebs to clap back when they're accused of photoshopping their pics.

What's less common is the professional photographer who took the photos coming forward and confirming that the pics have not been altered.

“The only things that get Photoshopped out are bruises, blemishes or marks that won’t be on the body in two weeks,” photographer Hannah Rachel remarked.

“I do not Photoshop bodies, I do not remove stretch marks and I do not alter what makes you YOU," she added.

“[Kail] was amazing. She was so sweet, honest and we laughed the entire time! We also had some honest conversations about how society and the media expects so much of her," Rachel continued.

"She’s a mom of four adorable boys, running an empire of businesses and needed a day to feel good about her[self].”

For her part, Kail made it clear that she hoped to pay tribute to other moms with this pictorial.

“Moms don’t get enough credit. Women, in general, don’t get enough credit,” she wrote on Instagram in October.

“We are expected to do all the things. Carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work and then are mom-shamed when we want/need time to ourselves," Kail continued.

“I’ve birthed four humans, and people expect my body to snap back immediately. When it doesn’t, I get body-shamed, when I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”

So yeah, someone saw Kail pouring her heart out like that and still decided to make her situation worse by tossing out more anonymous hate.

Look, folks, we know 2020 has been tough on everyone, but we're gonna need to start going easier on one another if any of us are gonna survive this thing.