JWoww & Deena Cortese: We Still Hate Angelina Pivarnick!

Well, a new season of Jersey Shore is almost upon us.

And if you're one of the people who feel that the show has grown a little stale in recent years, then you're in luck -- because these episodes are sure to look completely unlike anything we've seen previously!

Of course, that's not necessarily a good thing ...

For starters, Snooki has retired from Jersey Shore as a result of intense backlash from fans. More on that later.

On top of that, this is the not-so-long-awaited quarantine season, which means the cast will be spending even more time sitting around hotel rooms in their sweatpants.

But ir you're worried that the show will live up to its "Jersey Bore" nickname more than ever before, fear not.

There's sure to be more drama than ever thanks to the presence of Mrs. Angelina Pivarnick-Larangeira.

As you'll probably recall, Snooki and company gave the bridesmaids toast at Angelina's wedding, and they made the unfortunate decision to roast the bride with a string of insults.

We get that their intentions were pure, but you don't have to be up on your Emily Post to know that blasting someone as "the fly to [your] shit" on their wedding day, is not a great idea.

The criticism from fans was so intense that Snooki decided the only option was for her to step down from the show that made her famous.

Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley hinted at doing the same, but at the end of the day., they decided to remain on the cast.

(We don't blame them. The exact figures aren't in yet, but as the stars of MTV's most popular show, the Jersey Shore cast makes a LOT of money.)

Now, Deena and JWoww have opened up about their feelings toward Angelina in a new interview with In Touch.

And it probably won't surprise you to learn that they're not exactly fans.

"It was definitely a tough, tough couple months, almost a year with the whole wedding debacle,” Deena told the outlet..

“But yeah, it’s all going to play out in the new season.”

“It’s relatable to the fact that if you have a coworker you don’t like or you try and do something for the better of, for me personally, the better the show, the betterment of my roommates,” JWoww chimed in.

“I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward … even if it’s not like a friendship, but it’s for the betterment of everybody," she continued.

"And I think that’s truly where I’m at with the relationship.”

Of course, most people who don't live with the co-worker they don't get along with, so it's a little different.

Having endured much of the same criticism that Snooki received, Deena attempted to make things right with an Instagram post.

“Listen I understand [you’re] all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well," she wrote.

“We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said … clearly we were wrong … we’re friggin human … people make mistakes."

There's long been a debate as to whether the female Shore castmates deserved the flak they got, or if Angelina overreacted.

We suppose that will all get settled during this upcoming season.

Here's hoping the fight takes the form of a discussion, and not someone getting clocked with a wine bottle.