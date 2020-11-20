Justin Duggar: I'm Marrying Claire Spivey to Get Away From My Family!

Now that Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are engaged, they're not wasting any time.

And it looks like Justin is following in Jinger's footsteps: joining a new church and moving to Texas.

Justin Duggar has officially joined Claire's church.

Fairbank Baptist church is located in Forth Worth, Texas.

The announcement that he had joined the church was made on his 18th birthday, no less.

Fairbank Baptist church mandates many of the same fundamentalist extremes that we see with the Duggars, their church, and their cult.

Part of this includes the same adherence to toxic purity culture, where human sexuality is a source of shame and suppression.

That much was made very clear when pastor David Waller made his official welcome of the church's new member.

"Justin Duggar has indicated to me he would like to join the church," Waller said on Sunday, November 15, in a sermon to his congregation.

"But before we let him join," Waller continued, "I think we need to sing happy birthday -- is it today? The big 18, happy birthday, Justin."

"Justin had indicated he has trusted Christ as his Lord and savior," Waller announced. "He has been biblically baptized, and we have talked a little bit."

David Waller then told his congregation that he had spoken to both Justin and Claire over the weekend.

He wanted to "hear their testimony and what God is doing in their lives," he explained.

"I would like to make a motion that we accept justin as a member of Fairbank Baptist church," Waller proposed to the congregation.

"All in favour say Amen, all opposed take him out back ..." Waller joked, making it clear why he felt his calling was religious and not comedic.

"We are so blessed to have Justin join us here," he then gushed, "and we're so excited for what God is doing here."

Waller continued vaguely: "it's contagious what is happening in this church, it's all your fault you married folk, you're all too happy and married."

"There's a lot of young people excited about what God is doing," Waller noted.

"We just have to pray about it, it's so important we pray for our young people that they find a Godly spouse and they stay pure and focus on the Lord," he droned on.

"And as they focus on the Lord and God brings them on parallel paths," Waller said, "that God does amazing things."

The very next day, Justin and Claire confirmed that the two are engaged -- following 14 months of courtship.

Justin is so barely legal that, in mainstream society, the idea of him marrying at all would raise eyebrows or even red flags.

But within the fundamentalist cult in which he was raised, marrying when he's practically a child himself is normal and even desirable.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," Justin and Claire announced.

They added: "We know we have found that in each other."

"We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!" the pair of teenagers gushed.