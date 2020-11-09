June Shannon: Check Out My $55,000 Makeover!

June Shannon is clean, sober...

... and nearly unrecognizable.

The veteran reality star -- who ballooned to well over 300 pounds at her heaviest and who battled serious substance abuse on the latest season of her WEtv series -- has undergone a new set of plastic surgery procedures.

Yes, these really are photos of her above and below.

The reality star spent $55,000 undergoing numerous operations, including fresh dental work, and is clearly proud of how she looks.

Shannon let the entertainment news program Inside Edition inside the doctor's office to see how she went underr the knife, and then she danced along to Lizzo on TikTok in celebration.

"Lol just goofing off and actually feeling kind of good today so decided to post to TikTok and share with everyone else loving life feeling good as hell," wrote Shannon as a caption to the video from which we grabbed these images.

The footage comes after June got herself some neck liposuction, and also some some veneers to fit her teeth that were damaged from her crack addiction.

And what an addiction it sadly was.

June previously admitted that she formerly spent $2,500 per day on hard drugs.

Which, trust us, is A LOT.

According to The Sun, the aforementioneed liposuction cost Mama June $15,000 and it took about 90 minutes to complete.

The dental work set her back approximately $40,000.

"It feels good to get rid of my triple chin and to have my teeth fixed and looking beautimmous," Shannon said shortly after undergoing all these procedures, adding:

"I feel like a new woman."

Shannon previously documented her enormous weight loss transformation on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2016, June lost a total of 300 pounds.

To enhance her new figure, she also underwent several other procedures such as breast augmentation surgery and skin removal surgery.

But then the drug habit hit June hard and she got into an unhealthy relationship wiith Geno Doak and she started to ignore her children and she wasted away all her money... and here she is now.

Could she really be on the rebound, though?

Earlier this month, Shannon (rightfully) bragged that she's now nine months sober.

"New month, new beginning, new start, new mindset," Shannon wrote in early November via an Instagram Story post that went semi-viral.

The reality star went on to say she had a "new focus" with "new intentions" and new results."

She then concluded:

“So true thought I would share this with y’all and every day is a new day u [sic] just have to tell yourself, ‘I’m going to do better today then [sic] I was yesterday.''

For the sake of June's kids, we really hope those words don't ring hollow.

We hope they are a harbinger of some great things to come for June and her loved ones.