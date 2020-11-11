Jordyn Woods Shades Larsa Pippen: Now You Know How It Feels!

by at .

Larsa Pippen is burning her bridges, throwing the Kardashians under the bus after Kanye West ousted her.

Jordyn Woods has been in her shoes ... but finds it very interesting that Larsa sounded so different when it was Jordyn getting exiled.

Larsa Pippen Shares Wisdom

Imagine that you changed your whole face to look like your friend's, your bestie's, as she rose to fame.

Now imagine that you're suddenly the enemy of her and her entire family.

That's Larsa's situation right now, and knowing that there's no getting through to the Kardashians once they start circling the wagons, she's talking about it.

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian Throwback

Jordyn Woods is taking note.

First, she publicly "liked" a tweet that reacted to Larsa's bombshell interview this week.

See, Larsa says that before any of the Kardashians ever met Tristan Thompson, that she had been dating him.

Jordyn Woods in Wears a Bikini

Yes, Khloe's one and only baby daddy is apparently Larsa's ex.

She confirmed that she and Tristan never hooked up after he got with Khloe, however.

The tweet that Jordyn liked read: "So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it."

Jordyn Woods Stuns in Cerulean

Okay, so remember Jordyn's famous and very well-received Red Table Talk appearance.

It was basically Jada Pinkett Smith going "I am not going to let the Kardashians steamroll this child because Khloe has bad taste in men," if not in so many words.

At that time, Larsa -- still in with the Kardashians -- shaded Jordyn, writing: "Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her."

Jordyn Woods Looks Amazing

Larsa didn't stop there, either.

"There were other situations where [Tristan and Jordyn] were in the same room together," she later said.

Larsa continued: "And it was like, a weird feeling."

Jordyn Woods Massage

Jordyn also liked tweets about her from after Larsa's interview dropped.

"I hope Jordyn Woods is having a good day," one reads.

Another liked tweet says: "Jordyn Woods is like the definition of making the best out of a bad situation."

Jordyn Woods on Her Gram

Jordyn did not directly refer to Larsa Pippen or the interview in any tweets of her own.

She did, however, post the mother of all subtweets.

Jordyn simply wrote: "Make it make sense." It was up to the rest of us to naturally conclude the subject on her mind.

Jordyn Woods Photo

Larsa shot down the rumors that she had hooked up with Tristan after he got with Khloe, and said that fans just made assumptions "ever since the Jordyn thing."

Interesting that she is still referring to "the Jordyn thing" instead of these accusations making her question whether anything ever happened with Jordyn.

And some of her lines sound outright tone deaf.

Jordyn Woods on Insta

"At the same time, for me, I'm going to hold my man accountable way more, the guy that I sleep next to," Larsa said.

She continued: "the guy that I trust more than anything I'm going to hold more accountable than just a friend who's drunk one time,"

As for Jordyn's role in Tristan's cheating scandal, she said: "It wasn't about her, she wasn't the first and she wasn't going to be the last at that time. People were really hard on her."

Khloe Kardashian Attacks Jordyn Woods, Gets DRAGGED on Twitter
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Photos

Jordyn Woods With Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods in Wears a Bikini
Jordyn Woods Massage
Jordyn Woods Looks Amazing
Jordyn Woods Stuns in Cerulean

Jordyn Woods Videos

Jordyn Woods Twerks in New Year's Video, Everyone Makes the Same Joke
Jordyn Woods Twerks in New Year's Video, Everyone Makes the Same Joke
Jordyn Woods Claps Back HARD at Khloe Kardashian: I Ignore Haters!!
Jordyn Woods Claps Back HARD at Khloe Kardashian: I Ignore Haters!!
Khloe Kardashian SLAMMED as a Hypocrite for Body-Shaming Jordyn Woods
Khloe Kardashian SLAMMED as a Hypocrite for Body-Shaming Jordyn Woods