Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Really Does Love Him for Some Reason

Jon Gosselin is known for being a father of eight.

Numerically speaking, though, it's also important to note that he's found The One.

The former reality star, who has unfortunately been back in the news of late for allegedly assaulting his own son, has now been dating Colleen Conrad for six years.

How can we be so sure of that time frame?

Because Conrad just acknowledged the occasion on Instagram.

"We’ve been through a lot together and everyday I love you more and more," wrote Colleen to and about Jon over the weekend.

She then concluded her tribute as follows:

"I can’t imagine you not being in my life. I can’t wait to see what the coming years have in store for us! Happy 6th Anniversary Jon!!"

Jon, for his part, did not share a message to Colleen on their major milestone via his Instagram page, likely because he’s been on a hiatus from social media since July.

We're sure he said some nice stuff in person to Conrad, but all his public statements of late have centered around the aforementioned assault allegation... which he strongly denies.

"[Collin] lost three years of his life because he was institutionalized wrongly by his mother," Jon recently said, hurling some serious shade at ex-wife Kate.

He's often said that she chose to send Collin away to a special needs facility at the age of 13 -- despite the young teenager never having been diagnosed with any illness.

"[Collin] was not educated during that time, which is against the law. His mother could be in trouble for that," Jon added in his latest trashing of Kate.

"She wants to be famous. She suffers from narcissistic personality disorder."

We're not totally sure what Colleen sees in Jon, but he must appreciate Conrad's never-waivering support, even in the face of such awful rumors as the one cited above.

She even has the support of Jon's kids.

At least the two who live with him and talk to him.

“Turns out, today is Mother’s Day. Today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think ‘mother’ can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” Collin wrote on Sunday, May 10 of this year.

Snubbing his biological mother at the time, he added;

“Yes, a mother clothes her children and cooks for them.

"But it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

Collin wrote this many months before he got into an altercation with his dad.

Jon has sworn, however, that said altercation was merely verbal.

Concluded Collin in May:

“I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights.

"Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable.

"Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!! [red heart emojis].”