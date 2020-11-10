Jon Gosselin to His Kids: Please Talk To Me!

In a new interview, Jon Gosselin opens up about his relationship with his children.

And, SPOILER ALERT, he doesn't really have one.

On Tuesdya's episode of The Dr. Oz Show, Jon tells the disgraceful host that he hasn't talked to six of his kids in two years.

As those that have followed the ups and downs of Jon likely know by now, Gosselin is close with teenagers Hannah and Collin, both of whom actually live with their dad in Pennsylvania.

What about 20-year old twins Cara and Mady? And/or 16-year-olds Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden?

Jon blames his ex-wife, Kate, for his extreme estrangement from these children.

Citing "parent alienation and now sibling alienation" for these failed connections, Jon claims Hannah and Collin are being shunned by their brothers and sisters.

He says Kate is "intervening" in the siblings' dynamic, yet didn't expound on any possible motivation behind her alleged actions.

Jon also says, on the flip side, Kate doesn't talk to either Hannah or Collin, saying on air that she didn't even tell these two kids that she's put her home on the market.

The former TLC personality is hoping someone takes it off her hands for $1.2 million.

"I told Hannah and she was super upset," Jon said of this home sale.

"She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn't even call her to say, 'Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house.'

"There is no contact."

Thing seemed relatively peaceful between Jon and Kate for the past few years.

But then Jon was accused in September of assaulting Collin, prompting an investigation by authorities -- and a new round of insults between the former spouses.

“My dad is a liar,” the teenager wrote in September, adding in very troubling manner:

“Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding.

"He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Jon has since denied these allegations (and Collin quickly deleted his Tweet), explaining that he argued with his son and only restrained him from running away.

"Jon has never abused Collin," his rep previously told E! News.

"No charges have been filed against him and there's no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma.

"Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."

In his sit-down with Dr. Oz, Jon lamented how his family has fallen apart.

“I think the kids need to talk,” Jon added on air, presumably meaning they need to stick up for him as a non-violent person.

“I mean, I’m giving them the outlet of, ‘If you want to talk to the public because you’re public [people], you have every opportunity to do these things.'”

We're not sure if encouraging one's kids to expand on their public presence is really a great idea... but, then again, when was the last time Jon Gosselin had a great idea about parenting?

Jon shares eight children with ex-wife, from whom he split in 2009.

Collin is one of the pair’s sextuplets, along with siblings Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah.

The former couple also shares twin daughters, Cara and Madelyn, now 20.

Of late, on more than one occasion, Kate has alleged that her ex-husband is a “violent and abusive person."

In response to learning of the aforementioned Collin case, Kate told People Magazine:

"I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough."

In the end, Jon hopes to make up one day with ALL of his kids. But he doesn't sound hopeful it will happen.

“I have no idea if they’ll reach out in that way,” Jon tells Dr. Oz.

“I’ve let that in their court and I’m just focused on the two that are living with me because there’s so much going on with therapies and work and COVID and everything else."