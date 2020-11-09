Joe Giudice Reunites with Daughters After Nearly One Year Apart

Go ahead and say what you want about Joe Giudice.

No, really. Go right ahead.

We'll give you a few minutes...

This is someone who likely cheated on his wife... who broke federal bankruptcy laws and spent months in jail as a result... and who often came across as an all-around sleazeball during his time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

But it's also a father of four girls.

And it's been hard not to feel at least some sympathy for both Joe and these daughters in the wake of Giudice being deported from the United States last year.

Hence why it's also not hard to feel at least some level of happiness for these same people in the wake of their recent reunion in Italy.

“Happy to be back,” 15-year old Milania captioned an Instagram photo of herself smiling with the former reality star on Friday, November 6.

The teenager went on to post Instagram Story videos with her older sister Gia, 19, walking through Rome.

“We’re back,” she added.

As far as we can recall, Joe had not seen these members of his family since late 2019, when the children flew overseas along with their famous mother, Teresa, to hang out with their dad.

Since then, Joe and Teresa have officially ended their marriage -- although they've done so while remaining on decent terms.

"Teresa is really happy for Joe that he’s moving on with his life,” a source recently told Us Weekly after Joe confirmed he's dating some lawyer abroad.

Added this insider:

“There’s no bad blood between them and she wants him to be able to live a happy life."

For his part, Joe seems resigned to his life in Italy and is trying hard not to wonder What If...?

"Listen, it's not that I'm enjoying my life," Joe told E! News last month. "It's the life that I have to live now. Okay? So what am I supposed to do? I'm working."

Giudice even claims he'll be fine when/if Teresa finds a new loveer.

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever? That's not fair, as well," he said in this same interview.

To his credit, too, Joe has always spoken highly of his kids and sounds very interested in maintaining a strong relationship with the quartet.

He talks to them “every day,” Joe told E!, adding:

“Melania was just gonna call me now. I was watching them play soccer yesterday through the phone. So, good thing for the phones.

"It’s better to be there in person, but what are you gonna do? Right now, I wouldn’t be able to come there anyway.”

"Happiness is being with my girls," Joe wrote as a caption to one of the above pictures, having earlier told E! how psyched he was for this visit:

"I'm excited.

'It would be nice if all four came but [Audriana] the little one's got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn't like to miss anything, which is understandable.

"I FaceTime with them all the time. I talk to Teresa all the time, too. You know, we're OK. It is what it is. …

"We wanna set something up for Christmas, we're talking maybe meeting at an island. Hopefully everything opens up."