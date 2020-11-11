Joe Biden to Americans: For Cryin' Out Loud Just Wear a Frickin' Mask!

President-Elect Joe Biden and Soon-to-Be-Ex-President Donald Trump are approaching the ongoing COVIID-19 pandemic in contrasting fashion.

The latter is ignoring the crisis and whining about voter fraud that didn't exist in the recent general election because he is a narcissistic sociopath.

The former, meanwhile, is begging Americans to take a very simple step in order to save lives.

On Monday, Biden explained his blueprints for the Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, while also naming the medical experts who will comprise this board.

In a television address on the topic, Biden said "I implore you, wear a mask," referriing to it as the "single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of Covid."

Doctors and healthcare professionals across the nation have been saying the same thing for months, of course.

For reasons that defy comprehension, however, millions of citizens refuse to follow such a guideline.

"A mask is not a political statement but it is a good way to start pulling the country together," Biden continued.

On numerous occasions, President Trump would say things such as he's "fine" with people wearing masks.

And yet: He never encouraged the use of face coverings and almost never wore one hiimself.

At this point, it's important to remember that Trump, his wife and his teenage son -- along with numerous White House aides -- have all been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On Monday, Biden said there would be a "bedrock of science" to his Covid-related policy.

This seems like an obvious course of action for any Commander-in-Chiief to take, but Trump has often clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists on this subject.

As the President -- which, make no mistake, he WILL be in January -- Biden said he would improve contact-tracing and supplies of protective equipment, while addressing the racial disparity of coronavirus infections.

"This is a crisis that affects everyone and I will be a president for everyone," Biden vowed.

"We can get this virus under control, I promise you."

Earlier this week, Covid cases in the United States since the epidemic began passed 10 million -- and there have been more than 237,000 deaths recorded, according to Johns Hopkins research.

We've reached the point where 200,000-plus Americans are testing positive on a daily basis.

Thankfully, there may be hope.

Pfizer and BioNTech came out two days ago with a preliminary analysis that showed their vaccine in development could prevent more than 90% of people from getting the virus.

Biden welcomed this news and applauded the scientists behind these trials and this potential vaccine.

However, he emphasized that it's "important to understand that the end of the battle against Covid-19 is still months away."

In the meantime?

Until the pandemic really is behind us, which won't be until some time in 2021 at the earliest?

Biden has a basic message that can have a dramatic affect:

WEAR. A. MASK.

Seriously, people.

Be a good Patriot and a good human being.