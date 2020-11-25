Jinger Duggar Welcomes Second Child, Reveals VERY Unusual Name!

It's a Thanksgiving miracle for the Duggar family!

Moments ago, Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo announced that they have welcomed their second child!

Earlier this week, fans suspected that Jinger had secretly given birth and had decided to lay low and focus on being a mom for a few days before making her announcement.

It turns out they were 100 percent correct, as Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their newest bundle of joy on Sunday, but waited until Wednesday to share her elation with fans.

"We’ve got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," the couple wrote on their blog.

"Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel."

The couple went on to explain their interesting choice of name.

“Evangeline means good news and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph,” they wrote.

This is the second baby girl for the Vuolos.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Felicity in 2018.

Fortunately, it seems big sister is already head over heels for little Evangeline.

"As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future," the Vuolos added.

"We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!"

In between the births of the two girls, Jinger suffered a miscarriage that left her entire family devastated.

Insiders say the mother of two was terrified during the first trimester of her latest pregnancy, but as the months went on, the pain of her previous loss served to sweeten the joy of becoming a mother again.

Jinger and Jeremy memorably shared the news with her family back in Arkansas during a socially-distanced Zoom call during which the entire family constructed gingerbread houses.

So yes, the Vuolos made a pregnant ginger Jinger.

How brilliant is that?

Jinger shared the very first photo of Evangeline on her Instagram page moments ago.

"We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!" she captioned the pic.

Fans, of course, were quick to offer their praise and congratulations.

"You and joy look so much alike here. Evangeline such a pretty name," one follower wrote.

"Congratulations Jinger she is so beautiful and I love the name," a second chimed in.

"What a beautiful baby girl! Congratulations!" Jinger's cousin Amy commented.

Several fans have pointed out that no members of Jinger's immediate family have offered their congratulations on Instagram yet.

But based on pics posted earlier in the week, it seems that Jinger's parents -- and at least some of her siblings -- have joined the Vuolos in Los Angeles.

So that would eliminate the need to reach out to her in her Instagram comments.

We're guessing Jim Bob never imagined himself spending Thanksgiving in LA amidst a pandemic.

But we're sure when he sees his new granddaughter, it puts a big smile on his (hopefully masked) face.

Our sincere congrats go out to the entire Vuolo family on their newest addition.