Jill Duggar: Yes, I'm Teaching My Kids About Porn, Okay?!?

Jill Duggar may be taking this rebellious thing a tad too far.

Over the past few weeks, the former reality star has been telling anyone who will listen -- via YouTube and via a revealing interview with People Magazine -- that her parents suck.

Duggar has accused her dad of stealing money and of controlling her every action and she's made it very clear that she and husband Derick Dillard had to break free from his vice grip.

Just how, uhhh, freely broken are they, however?

Jill shared a photo on Sunday of a book that she says will help her teach her young sons about pornography.

Take THAT, Mom and Dad!

The book is titled "Good Pictures Bad Pictures" and Jill alerted followers to its presence in her household via a pair of Instagram Stories photos and a message that reads:

This just arrived and I already can't wait to read with the boys! It helps parents be proactive in discussing porn/'bad pictures' with their kids!

As you can see above and below, the book's subtitled is "A Simple Plan to Protect Young Minds," which doesn't sound too terrible on its own.

According to the official description that we tracked down online?

Young children deserve to be armed early against internet dangers.

Good Pictures Bad Pictures Jr. makes it easy for parents to protect their young kids ages 3 to 6.

Using gentle, age-appropriate messages, children will learn to Turn, Run & Tell when they are accidentally exposed to inappropriate content.

Written by best-selling author Kristen A. Jenson of the original Good Pictures Bad Pictures book, the Jr. version is a comfortable, effective way for proactive parents to empower their young kids with their first internal filter!

Jill and Derick are parents to a three-year old named Sam and a five-year old named Israel.

They're never been shy about discussing their own sex life, confessing in the past to using the Kama Sutra and more recently admitting they use birth control.

We can't help but note the irony in wanting to protect their kids from learning too much about sex over the World Wide Web...

... and yet not realizing that they may grow up one day, Google their parents and die from embarrassment over Jill and Derick joyfully discussing the various positions in which they pound it out.

Critics across social media, meanwhile, are simply in shock over Jill's book reveal.

"Talking to a 6/7 year old about porn, even if it is geared towards kids, seems veeeeeeery excessive," one critic wrote.

Added another: "In her specific case, it seems very premature, considering how sheltered her kids are. I doubt they’re given free reign online."

And another: "Telling your kids about porn at age five? That’s like explaining what a meth pipe is to my three-year-old."

A fourth, meanwhile, acknowledged that teaching young boys about the anatomy is totally fine and maybe even admiirable.

However...

"This does seem excessive.

"There’s a difference in explaining body parts, autonomy and consent in age appropriate ways (real names, good/bad touching and that kids do not need to always hug/kiss to say goodbye etc) and talking about porn."

It's worth remembering, of course, that sex education may be a topic close to Jill's heart because the ex-TLC personality was inappropriately touched by her older brother, Josh, when she was a child.

In 2015, a report from 2002 revealed that Jim Bob Duggar told police how Josh fondled the breasts and genitals of numerpis young victims while they were asleep in the Duggar family home.

These victims included Jill and sister Jessa.

Josh later apologized on Facebook, saying:

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends."

Jill, for her part, doesn't talk to Josh anymore and doesn't really speak to her mother or father, either.

Jill told People Magazine last month that she "had enough" when her strict parents tried to "control where she lived and what jobs she accepted."

"We’re not on the best terms with some of my family," she added.

"We’ve had some disagreements. We’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal."