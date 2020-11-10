Jill Duggar Stuns Absolutely Everyone, Follows Joe Biden on Instagram

This much we know about Jill Duggar:

She voted in the Presidential election.

We know this because Jill shared a photo of herself and her husband, Derick Dillard, shortly after they cast their ballots last week.

"Rain or shine, we’ll vote! Voting is a privilege & lets your voice be heard!" she wrote as a caption to the photo, adding at the time:

"I've tried to get better at doing my research too!

"It can seem daunting at first, but looking up your sample ballot and then the local candidates, issues & amendments & all is super important too!"

"And don’t forget about the local elected independent/bipartisan positions like judges, prosecutors, etc. that might be on your ballot and affect so much."

That was a very clear and bipartisan message.

Now, however, many fans are wondering whether Duggar made a surprising selection for President... considering she's now following President-Elect Joe Biden on Instagram!

Yup, for real!

To be fair, Jill is still followiing Donald Trump as well, but this could mean she changed her vote from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020.

We'll likely never know for certain because Americans aren't required to divulge their vote or anything of that nature.

But we all know how Jill has been rebelling against her conservative parents of late, right?

Heck, she just confessed to teaching her toddlers about porn.

She's talked at length -- on YouTube and in an interview with People Magazine -- about how she and Derick have broken free from her mother and father.

So, it wouldn't be too crazy to think Jill would now vote Democrat, would it?

Remarked one follower, in response to this surprising Instagram news:

"Judging by how....emotionally immature some people on the right were this election, I think it shows an ounce of tolerance to sign up for the postings of someone you strongly dislike to pop up on your social media every day."

Another added:

"I’m sure Jill doesn’t agree with [Biden and Kamala Harris] whatsoever, but she’s willing to look at different viewpoints, and that’s a step in the right direction."

Are we so sure about that, however?

Jill is drinking alcohol these days. She's wearing revealing bathing suits. She's even using birth control.

Might we be looking at a closet liberal who is no longer in the closet?

This mother of two grew up within a fundamental Baptist family that do not believe in birth control, LGBTQ rights or even in any kind of dating, really.

If you're a Duggar, you aren't allowed to even kiss a significant other untiil he or she is your spouse.

As for Jill's siblings?

They've made their voices heard here and there during election season.

Jana Duggar previously gave her public support to President Trump, while Anna Duggar recently said she was excited to join a prayer group with Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump, for his part, has refused to concede the election -- despite losing the public vote by nearly five million votes and counting.

And, more officially, despite Joe Biden surpassing the necessary 270 electoral votes to win.

He'll be sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 2021.