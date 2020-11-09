Jill Duggar Joins Cameo, Appears Desperate for Cash

As evidenced by an interview she gave to People Magazine last month, Jill Duggar is willing to trash her parents for free.

But if you want the former reality star to say something negative about members of your family?

Or if you want her to say anything at all?

Well, it's gonna cost you.

Duggar confirmed late last week that she has joined Cameo, a video platform on which you can pay almost any D-list celebrity to record you a personal message.

In Jill's case, the message will cost you $79.

On Thursday, Jill shared footage on Instagram Stories to announce to her nearly two million followers that she’d signed up as a Cameo star.

While sitting in the car, the mother of told anyone interested:

“Hey guys, just wanted to let y’all know that I just joined Cameo.

"So, if you want any shoutouts or anything like that, swipe up, and it’ll take you straight there."

In the bio for her new Cameo account, the ex-TLC personality reminds everyone that she rose to fame as a star on 19 Kids and Counting, as well as on Counting On.

Jill, of course, no longer appears on these programs.

She explained why in the aforementioned interview with People, claiming she and Derick Dillard chose to walk away because Jill's parents were simply too controlling.

Jill also said her dad basically stole all the money she ever made from her time on these TLC shows.

"We got an attorney involved and finally recovered some of the money," Jill told People, reiterating the accusation Dillard has made in the past about Jim Bob Duggar being a thief and adding:

"It was a process."

This, of course, is why it's so notable that Jill is now on Cameo.

It's hard not to connect these financial dots and not to assume she's hard up for cash... due to her family's conniving ways.

On Jill and Derick's YouTube channel in early October, Jill – who has been defying Jim Bob's rules by drinking alcohol and wearing tank tops of late – said:

"Up until the time we left the show we hadn't been paid for anything."

The couple has been estranged from the Duggars for a long period of time, and Derick has often claimed he had been “strongly discouraged” from talking to family members about compensation.

Dillard, it's worth noting, is also on Cameo.

He's only charging $49 for a personalized message, however.

Redditers, meanwhile, have slammed Jiill for making her Cameo account so “expensive” and wondering why she’s “milking her Duggar status for money if [she] hated Counting On and being on TV so much.”

This seems like an odd argument to make.

A celebrity can set his or her own price on Cameo and then it's just up to users whether or not they want to pay it.

"I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," Jill says of the split from her parents.

"But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."