Jill Duggar Goes Into Detail About Her Sex Life; Jim Bob Probably Suffers a Coronary Event Somewhere

Earlier this week, we reported on the surprising news that Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey had gotten engaged.

This was unexpected, but not because they'd only been courting two months.

After all, most Duggar courtships result in marriage, and the couples usually make up their minds to wed fairly quickly.

What makes this situation different is the couple's youth.

Justin just turned 18 this week, and he celebrated his birthday by proposing.

Why the mad rush to get married just days after entering adulthood?

Well, according to Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, it's because Justin is suffering from an unusually severe case of horniness.

When a fan asked Jill why Justin appears to be in such a rush to wed, Derick was quick to point out that he's probably in a hurry to surrender his v-card and become a lifelong resident of the Bone Zone.

"Amazingly surprised that your brother is 17 and engaged!!! Why do you guys rush to marry life. He's a kid and Claire too!!!' the fan asked.

"Because we want to have sex," Derick rather bluntly replied.

Jill replied with some suggestive emojis and a comment about how Derick was more "popular" than she was growing up.

The implication seems to be that all the ladies wanted a piece of D-Dill and Jill was lucky enough to land him.

That may sound grotesque and impossible to believe, but one of the items on the long, long list of Duggar wife duties is lying about your husband's virility every chance you get.

Speaking of Duggar wife duties, it seems Jill has been working overtime during lockdown.

And these days, she's just as willing as Derick to talk about the steamy details of her monogamous sex life -- well, kind of.

Jill makes a lot of money from sponsored content deals, and her latest partner is a company that manufactures a racy "bedroom game" for couples.

Jill took to her Instagram Story this week and fought through her embarrassment to give the game a proper plug.

"Ok, I might be blushing a little here, but so excited to finally get to share with y’all!!" she said.

"Y’all know how we love to support healthy marriages!! I recently came across this AMAZING app called Intimately Us," Jill added.

"It's a fun and sexy app for your marriage with fun bedroom games & tons of ideas to make intimacy and sex in your relationship fun and alive! Keeping our marriage strong and passionate is a priority for us, even in amidst the chaos of life!"

From there, Jill goes on to assure fans that the game offers "clean" fun for married couples:

"We've been using this app for about a month and have LOVED it!" she said.

"Some of my favorites are the bedroom games that are clean and fun!"

We're not totally sure what that means, but we're guessing terms like "butt stuff" do not appear in the Intimately Us app.

As you're probably aware, Jill is not on speaking terms with her father these days,

This is primarily due to an ongoing feud between Derick and Jim Bob.

Of course, Jill has taken to drinking alcohol and enjoying her newfound freedom in a number of ways, and insiders say this has only deepened the divide with her family.

And you can bet that Jim Bob won't be thrilled with the idea of his daughter selling sex games on Instagram, regardless of how "clean" they might be.

And so, we guess that means Jill is that much less likely to be welcomed back into Jim Bob's loving embrace -- which is obviously a net positive for her.